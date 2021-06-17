WAKEFIELD, Mass., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc. (Picis) is pleased to announce a two-year extension of the long-term relationship with Quinte Healthcare located in Belleville, Ontario. Since 1997, Quinte has been utilizing the Picis medSURG software solution. Quinte leverages a bi-directional interface from medSURG to SAP Software at two separate facilities of Belleville General Hospital, Trenton Memorial Hospital and Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital while coupling a Community Wide Scheduling System Link product with medSURG.
Jay Adams, Vice President at Picis, stated, "Ensuring close and long-lasting relationships with our customers is one of the important parts of Picis' ongoing success. Picis has been fortunate to partner with QHC Belleville General Hospital for more than 20 years. Connecting patients, technology, and clinical teams are essential to providing the best possible surgical experience and outcomes. This extension further demonstrates the strength of the partnership between Picis and QHC Belleville General Hospital and Picis's continued commitment to the province of Ontario. We are very honored to continue helping Quinte Health Care provide high-quality health care services to the 165,000 people living in Prince Edward and Hastings Counties and the southeast portion of Northumberland County."
Quinte Health Care - Belleville General Hospital currently provides primary and secondary care with a total of 192 beds, and offers a full range of clinics, diagnostic services, support services and outreach programs. Quinte Health Care Trenton Memorial Hospital provides primary and some secondary care to patients. It houses 26 beds and a range of clinical and diagnostic services while Quinte Health Care (QHC) Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital provides primary care to the residents of the community. It houses 12 beds and a range of services.
ABOUT PICIS:
Picis Clinical Solutions (Picis) is a global provider of clinical information solutions that automate the entire perioperative experience with one continuous patient record, from preop to anesthesia through PACU. Picis continues to focus and specialize the integrated suite of solutions in life-critical areas of the hospital where the patients are the most vulnerable, the care process is the most complex, and an increasing majority of hospital costs and potential revenue are concentrated. The software enables rapid, sustained delivery of clinical documentation, and financial and operational results. From department performance to patient case costing, hospitals benefit from the ability to interact with the data needed to help clinicians improve patient care, engagement and hospital revenue goals. Picis Clinical Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation, is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts with licensed systems for use at more than 400 hospitals worldwide.
