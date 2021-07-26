NETANYA, Israel, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADA) (TASE: RADA) today announced that it will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences and investor meetings in the coming weeks.

Management will participate at the Jeffries Virtual Industrials Conference on August 3-4. Management will have a "fireside discussion" with the Jefferies analysts' panel on Tuesday August 3 at 8am ET, and will be meeting virtually with investors on a one-on-one basis throughout the conference.

In addition, management will participate in the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 10-12. Management will be presenting the Company on Thursday August 12 at 12.30pm ET and will also be meeting virtually with investors on a one-on-one basis throughout the conference.

Investors wishing to participate in any of the above events and meet virtually with management, should be in touch with their contact at the respective organizing banks or contact RADA's investor relations team.

About RADA

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including active military protection, counter-UAS, critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance. 

Company Contact:

Avi Israel (CFO)

Tel: +972-76-538-6200

mrkt@rada.com 

www.rada.com 

 

 

IR Contact

GK Investor Relations

Ehud Helft, Partner

Tel: 1 617 318 3096

rada@gkir.com 

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rada-to-participate-in-upcoming-jeffries-and-canaccord-investor-conferences-301340868.html

SOURCE RADA

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.