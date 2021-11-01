Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Radiant Logistics, Inc.)

 By Radiant Logistics, Inc.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company, will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the Company's financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press.  Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO, will host the call.

Conference Call Details





Date/Time:

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern





DIAL-IN: 

US (877) 545-0523; Intl. (973) 528-0016



Access Code: 718934





REPLAY: 

November 10, 2021 at 9:30 AM Eastern to November 23, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern



US (877) 481-4010; Intl. (919) 882-2331                        



Replay ID number: 43534

Webcast Details





This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at www.radiantdelivers.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2191/43534.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a third party logistics and multi-modal transportation services delivering advanced supply chain solutions through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations across North America.  Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage and materials management and distribution solutions to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiant-logistics-to-host-investor-call-to-discuss-financial-results-for-first-fiscal-quarter-ended-september-30-2021-301413274.html

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.

