REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of automated visual inspection solutions for displays, announces that it will sponsor and exhibit at the SID (Society for Information Display) Vehicle Displays & Interfaces Detroit 28th Annual Symposium & Expo. From table #45, Radiant will demonstrate its ProMetric® Imaging Photometers and Colorimeters paired with application-specific software packages to evaluate the quality of next-generation head-up displays (HUD) and cockpit panels. Vehicle Displays & Interfaces will take place live at Burton Manor Conference Center in Livonia, Michigan, September 28-29.
For nearly 30 years, Vehicle Displays & Interfaces has provided a forum for automotive display technology. This year, major automotive manufacturers, suppliers, and researchers will gather live for the first time since 2019 to showcase their new technologies and share innovative works that drive future displays in the vehicle. Topics of this year's event include automotive cockpit displays, touchless control, head-up displays, freeform optics, holography, smart windows, bonding & coating materials, and manufacturing solutions.
As an annual corporate sponsor of Vehicle Displays, Radiant Vision Systems supports renewed growth in the automotive industry as manufacturers look to accelerate development roadmaps delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Engineering teams at Radiant have continued to improve the company's product line over the past two years, developing new software analyses for HUD testing (TT-HUD™) as well as a new software package for backlit component inspection that combines light measurement with defect detection (VIP™ (Vision Inspection Pack)). This year, Radiant also released all-new imaging solutions with resolutions up to 61 megapixels (ProMetric I61 and Y61), which support inspection across larger fields of view and depths of field with increased speed and precision. These improvements are key for ensuring visual quality of new technologies like augmented reality HUD (AR HUD), large digital dashboard displays, and displays incorporating high-resolution OLED, mini-, and microLED.
From table #45 at the Vehicle Displays exhibit, Radiant will give demonstrations of its ProMetric Imaging Photometers and Colorimeters and software, led by the company's dedicated automotive team. Engineered to quantify values of light according to CIE functions, ProMetric systems are scientific measurement solutions that emulate standard human visual perception for the most accurate assessment of display brightness and color. ProMetric solutions are adapted to qualify unique display types by applying a range of software packages.
At Vehicle Displays, the Radiant team will demonstrate its ProMetric Y Imaging Photometer with TT-HUD software package, updated with new analysis calculations and inspection parameters for evaluating ghosting and distortion according to OEM test specifications. Geometric defects like these are a growing concern as HUDs become larger and more integrated with windshield glass. Beyond any potential defects caused by the HUD projection system, deformations in glass or issues within windshield layers can cause virtual images to appear warped or duplicated. HUD systems like AR HUDs that require larger display areas are impacted more by glass quality issues and need measurement systems that address these defects. Radiant continues to work directly with automakers and suppliers to understand requirements for testing HUDs and HUD glass to optimize its TT-HUD platform. Manufacturers who apply TT-HUD with imaging and electronic lenses from Radiant are already equipped to effectively measure large fields of view and variable-distance virtual images typical of AR HUDs. Further, Radiant's HUD measurement solution can be integrated with robotics and fixtures, utilizing built-in API for fully automated, multi-point testing within the HUD eyebox.
A second product demonstration at Vehicle Displays will feature Radiant's TrueTest™ Software measuring a freeform (non-rectangular) display. Flexible and formable display technologies have allowed automakers to take advantage new spaces inside the vehicle for bespoke display designs. This has led to a range of shapes and sizes, breaking the mold of the traditional rectangular displays that most measurement equipment is developed to evaluate. RIDA (register inside display area) is a feature of TrueTest that is used to register shapes such as curves and stadium shapes that are common in the latest freeform displays. Precise registration ensures accurate uniformity, contrast, mura, and other evaluations that rely on the comparison of values across the active area of the display.
Complimentary registration for the Vehicle Displays & Interfaces live exhibit is available using Radiant Guest Code HbHrbdz. For more information or to register, visit http://www.vehicledisplay.org. Learn more about Radiant Vision Systems at table #45 at the exhibit or online at http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.
About Radiant Vision Systems
Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant's legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 25 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for quality control, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in California, Michigan, China, South Korea, and Vietnam. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta's Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.
