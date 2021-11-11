ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation organization promoting quality-based imaging practices, announced today the final details for its annual accreditation update webinar, which is part of its fall webinar series.
The complimentary webinar, "RadSite Standards and Accreditation Updates—2021 Annual Update and What to Expect in 2022," will take place on November 17, 2021, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET. To register for this webinar, click here.
The webinar will feature an overview and updates to RadSite's MIPPA Accreditation Program Standards and Guide, including the new specialty accreditation modules. RadSite's leadership will provide helpful insights into the accreditation process. The presentation also will review several new standards and public policy initiatives under development at RadSite. The RadSite webinar will be moderated by Garry Carneal, RadSite's President & CEO, and will feature RadSite's senior leadership team:
- Patrick Browning, MD, RadSite Chief Medical Officer
- Mark Casner, FACHE, RadSite Chair, Accreditation Committee
- Julie Irons, RadSite Accreditation Manager
- Phil Patton, PhD, RadSite Chief Physicist Officer
- Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite Chair, Standards Committee.
"RadSite has been very busy over the past year with the launch of version 3.1 of the MIPPA Accreditation Standards (MAP) for advanced diagnostic imaging last fall and the launch of the Cone Beam CT MAP Standards this past spring," said Carneal. "This webinar will provide an update of both RadSite's recent and future standards development activities."
The first fall webinar addressed "Cone Beam CT Imaging Quality-Based Standards and Payer Requirements". Click here for the link to Part I and click here for the link to Part II.
RadSite's next webinar, scheduled for December 8, 2021, is entitled "Promoting the Patient Experience Through the Integration of Leadership Values--A Spotlight on Outpatient Imaging Centers." The webinar will feature David J. Waldron, CEO of Traction Business Development LLC, and Mark Casner, RadSite Accreditation Committee Chair.
RadSite offers comprehensive, affordable, quality-based accreditation programs that evaluate imaging providers on established industry standards, regulatory requirements, and best practices. Working with health plans and their participating providers also helps raise imaging standards through meaningful imaging quality and patient safety protocols. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and more than 350 payers and radiology benefit managers.
RadSite's MIPPA Accreditation Program (MAP) covers all advanced diagnostic imaging (ADI) modalities including CT, MRI, and nuclear medicine (such as PET and SPECT) imaging exams. RadSite now offers five (5) accreditation programs:
- Computed Tomography (CT) MAP, version 3.1
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) MAP, version 3.1
- Nuclear Medicine (NucMed) MAP, version 3.1 (including SPECT and PET)
- Dental Cone Beam CT MAP, version 1.0
- Medical Cone Beam CT MAP version 1.0.
To learn more about RadSite, visit http://www.radsitequality.com or call us at 410 440-6007. Click here to learn more about RadSite's upcoming and previous webinars.
About RadSite™ (http://www.RadSiteQuality.com)
Founded in 2005, RadSite's mission is to promote performance and quality-based practices for imaging systems across the U.S. and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008. RadSite also is recognized by over 300 payers and has accredited over 1,000 imaging suppliers. RadSite's programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of patient safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, please contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.
Media Contact
Julie Irons, RadSite, 4434406007, info@radsitequality.com
SOURCE RadSite