BELLEVUE, Wash., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Spur Group welcomes Raegan Wilson as the Managing Director of Platform Alliances.
Wilson is a ROI-driven channel sales expert who was most recently the Chief Channel Officer at Channel Squared Consulting. With over 20 years of achievements in channel strategy, sales management, marketing, and demand generation, Wilson is recognized as a thought leader in the channel and cloud computing space.
In Wilson's new role she will focus on leading The Spur Group's channel automation and optimization strategy.
"We are thrilled Raegan is joining the firm," said Richard Flynn, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of The Spur Group. "She brings a unique set of skills that will help our customers better achieve their go-to-market objectives and possesses a long history of delivering an outstanding customer and partner experience."
Wilson's previous experience includes sales and marketing leadership roles at Impartner Software, DigitalBridge, and MarketStar, working with large technology vendors like Cisco, Microsoft, and Intel. As an industry channel expert, Wilson has presented at SiriusDecisions' Summit 2015, Salesforce's Dreamforce 2014 and 2013, and Baptie's Channel Focus North America 2015 Conference.
About The Spur Group
The Spur Group delivers go-to-market consulting that drives results that matter. Our mission is to help our clients turn customer, partner, and employee experiences into competitive advantages.
In today's competitive environment, traditional go-to-market strategies often fail due to siloed approaches and lack of thought partnership. The Spur Group's relentless client-obsession, disciplined, human approach and end-to-end expertise bridges data, processes and strategy to drive business results — empowering you to gain actionable insights, grow revenues faster, improve partner return, create stronger connections, and fuel execution excellence. To learn more, visit https://www.thespurgroup.com/
