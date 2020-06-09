NEWARK, N.J., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: RFL), reported revenue of $1.2 million and a loss per share of $0.14 for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2020.
Q3 FY 2020 Consolidated Highlights
- Revenue of $1.2 million in Q3 FY2020, generated by Rafael Holdings' real estate portfolio, decreased from $1.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The loss per share of $0.14 increased from $0.07 in the year ago quarter largely on increased R&D expense incurred by the Barer Institute.
Rafael Pharmaceuticals
- On May 26, 2020, Rafael Pharma announced positive results of a single-arm, open-label, Phase 1 study of CPI-613® (devimistat) with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel in patients with locally advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer. The data was presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2020 Virtual Scientific Program.
- On April 28, 2020, Rafael Pharma announced the expansion of its Phase 2 clinical trial of CPI-613® (devimistat) for patients with relapsed or refractory Burkitt's lymphoma/leukemia. The clinical trial began enrolling patients at MD Anderson Cancer Center, where Dr. Raphael Steiner serves as principal investigator.
- On March 24, 2020, Rafael Pharma announced that it had enrolled more than 75% of the 500 patients needed for its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for metastatic pancreatic cancer (AVENGER 500). The trial is evaluating the efficacy and safety of Rafael's lead compound CPI-613®️ (devimistat) in combination with modified FOLFIRINOX (mFFX) as first-line therapy.
LipoMedix
At April 30, 2020, Rafael Holdings held 57.9% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of LipoMedix, a development-stage Israeli company focused on the development of an innovative, safe and effective cancer therapy based on liposome delivery.
- Lipomedix was awarded a Seal of Excellence for its Promitil project by European Innovation Council of the European Union.
- LipoMedix's Phase IB study of Promitil in Israel continued to enroll patients with advanced cancer requiring palliative radiotherapy for inoperable tumors or metastatic disease.
Barer Institute
Rafael Holdings increased its investment in pharmaceutical development through its Barer Institute subsidiary. The Barer Institute is currently testing indications for lead compounds targeting cancer metabolism and has initiated a preclinical in-licensing effort on selected compounds that target the unique mechanisms of cancer.
Remarks by Howard Jonas, Chairman and CEO of Rafael Holdings
"Rafael Holdings' key pharmaceutical investments, Rafael Pharma and LipoMedix and our wholly owned Barer Institute, continue to execute on their development and clinical programs despite the challenges posed by the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic. I am especially gratified that Rafael Pharma has surpassed the 80% enrollment milestone in its pivotal Phase 3 Avenger 500 study of patients with pancreatic cancer. The Barer Institute is evaluating promising candidates for potential clinical development programs. And finally, we continue to work to monetize our New Jersey real estate assets, while our asset in Israel is now fully leased."
About Rafael Holdings, Inc.:
Rafael Holdings is focused on development of novel cancer therapies. The company is a significant investor in two clinical stage oncology companies, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Through its wholly owned Barer Institute subsidiary, the company is developing a pipeline of compounds focused on the regulation of cancer metabolism. The company also holds commercial real estate assets in New Jersey and Jerusalem. For more information, visit www.rafaelholdings.com.
RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)
April 30,
July 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
8,430
$
12,024
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $143
261
450
Due from Rafael Pharmaceuticals
135
280
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
336
507
Total current assets
9,162
13,261
Property and equipment, net
47,811
48,733
Investments – Rafael Pharmaceuticals
70,018
70,018
Investments – Other Pharmaceuticals
1,705
2,000
Investments – Hedge Funds
5,617
5,125
Equity investment – RP Finance
53
—
Deferred income tax assets, net
6
19
In-process research and development and patents
1,575
1,575
Other assets
1,484
1,412
TOTAL ASSETS
$
137,431
$
142,143
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade accounts payable
$
700
$
795
Accrued expenses
728
605
Other current liabilities
57
27
Total current liabilities
1,485
1,427
Due to Related Party
27
65
Convertible note, net of discount of $0 and $54 – Related Party
—
14,946
Other liabilities
92
292
Accrued interest on convertible note – Related Party
—
649
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,604
17,379
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
EQUITY
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized,
8
8
Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,
149
131
Additional paid-in capital
128,998
112,898
Accumulated deficit
(10,850)
(5,840)
Accumulated other comprehensive income related to foreign currency translation adjustment
3,752
3,784
Total equity attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.
122,057
110,981
Noncontrolling interests
13,770
13,783
TOTAL EQUITY
135,827
124,764
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
137,431
$
142,143
RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
REVENUE:
Rental – Third Party
$
360
$
588
$
1,076
$
1,277
Rental – Related Party
523
521
1,570
1,564
Parking
221
268
664
688
Other – Related Party
120
—
360
—
Total Revenue
1,224
1,377
3,670
3,529
COSTS AND EXPENSES
Selling, general and administrative
2,081
2,059
6,343
5,228
Research and development
634
300
1,327
949
Depreciation and amortization
474
436
1,413
1,296
Loss from Operations
(1,965)
(1,418)
(5,413)
(3,944)
Interest (expense) income, net
—
(221)
(31)
647
Net gain (loss) resulting from foreign exchange transactions
—
19
(5)
19
Gain on sales of marketable securities, net
—
—
—
330
Impairment of investments – Other Pharmaceuticals
(295)
—
(295)
—
Unrealized (loss) gain on investments – Hedge Funds
(28)
466
492
414
Loss Before Income Taxes
(2,288)
(1,154)
(5,252)
(2,534)
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
(8)
7
(24)
21
Equity in earnings of RP Finance
53
—
53
—
Consolidated Net Loss
(2,243)
(1,147)
(5,223)
(2,513)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(84)
(142)
(213)
(6)
Net Loss Attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.
$
(2,159)
$
(1,005)
$
(5,010)
$
(2,507)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Net Loss
$
(2,243)
$
(1,147)
$
(5,223)
$
(2,513)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(4)
(54)
(32)
(52)
Total Comprehensive Loss
(2,247)
(1,201)
(5,255)
(2,565)
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling
(3)
(18)
(19)
5
Total Comprehensive Loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.
$
(2,244)
$
(1,183)
$
(5,236)
$
(2,570)
Loss Per Share:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.14)
$
(0.07)
$
(0.32)
$
(0.19)
Weighted average number of shares used in calculation of
Basic and diluted
15,813,679
13,924,691
15,747,709
13,055,037
RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in thousands)
Nine Months Ended
2020
2019
Operating activities
Net loss
$
(5,223)
$
(2,513)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,413
1,296
Deferred income taxes
13
(24)
Interest income on Series D Convertible Note
—
(848)
Net gain on sales of marketable securities
—
(330)
Impairment of investments – Other Pharmaceuticals
295
—
Unrealized gain on investments – Hedge Funds
(492)
(414)
Equity in earnings of RP Finance
(53)
—
Provision for doubtful accounts
48
86
Non-cash compensation
546
269
Amortization of debt discount
54
11
Change in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable
141
(471)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
171
(419)
Other assets
(72)
(180)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
28
91
Due to/from related parties
107
473
Accrued interest – Related Party
19
418
Other current liabilities
—
(5)
Other liabilities
30
22
Net cash used in operating activities
(2,975)
(2,538)
Investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(491)
(364)
Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities, net
—
25,031
Investment in Rafael Pharmaceuticals
—
(55,870)
Net cash used in investing activities
(491)
(31,203)
Financing activities
Contribution from noncontrolling interest of consolidated entity
—
4,587
Repayment of Loan from Rafael Pharmaceuticals
—
3,300
Proceeds from exercise of options
29
190
Proceed from sale of shares
—
7,777
Proceeds from convertible notes payable - Related Party
—
15,000
Payments for taxes related to shares withheld for employee taxes
(125)
—
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(96)
30,854
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(32)
53
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(3,594)
(2,834)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
12,024
15,803
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
8,430
$
12,969
Supplemental Schedule of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities
Adoption effect of ASU 2016-01
$
—
$
39
Beneficial conversion feature of convertible debt – Related Party
$
—
$
71
Debt and accrued interest converted to Series D Preferred Stock
$
—
$
10,848
Related Party deposit utilized to purchase Class B Common Stock
$
—
$
864
Conversion of LipoMedix Bridge Note
$
200
$
—
Conversions of Related Party convertible notes payable and accrued interest
$
15,668
$
—