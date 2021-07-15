PRINCETON, N.J., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MPS Limited is pleased to announce Rahul Arora as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors. This change is effective from July 1, 2021.
Rahul is the successor to Nishith Arora, Non-Executive Chairman of MPS Limited, who is retiring at his own request and as part of a five-year succession plan. The change was announced at the June 30, 2021 Annual General Meeting, where Rahul was unanimously appointed as Chairman and CEO of MPS Limited.
Since 2015, Rahul has served as CEO of MPS Limited, and under his leadership, MPS has significantly diversified its business interests, transitioning from being an India-based content services provider to a global market leader in content, learning, and platform solutions. Rahul has led the organization to newer heights through the acquisitions of Magplus, THINK, Tata Interactive Systems, and HighWire Press.
In his role before serving as CEO of MPS, Rahul served as the Chief Marketing Officer and oversaw the complete growth agenda of the business, including facilitating the acquisitions of Element, EPS, and TSI Evolve. An alumnus of Babson College, the Indian School of Business (ISB), and the Wharton School, Rahul's vision is to power the differentiation and competitiveness of MPS' customers by helping Make Learning Smarter.
"Confidence in the leadership team and the inherent strength and diversity of the business developed by Rahul over the past few years allows me to pass the baton comfortably," commented Nishith Arora. "I look forward to all he will do to continue building upon MPS' tremendous success and ongoing expansion across the knowledge technology markets."
"This is a very special moment for our family, and our organization," commented Rahul Arora. "We know that there is important work in our future, and we also are mindful that we wouldn't be here if not for the decisions and strong leadership of the first generation, led by Nishith Arora."
About MPS Limited
MPS was established as the Indian subsidiary of Macmillan (Holdings) Limited in 1970. MPS leveraged its multi-decade service history as a captive business and built unique capabilities through strategic partner programs. Following a change in ownership and management in 2011-12, MPS set itself on a growth path with an entrepreneurial mindset, and consistently reinvested in the business. MPS made seven acquisitions in seven years, all acquisitions of scope to enhance the long-term competitive advantage. The company now provides content, learning, and platform solutions and is a global partner to the world's leading enterprises, publishers, learning companies, educational institutions, and content aggregators. MPS is listed on major Indian stock exchanges; over 2,500 associates' power MPS across seven development centers in India, three subsidiaries in Europe, and five client offices in the US.
