MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raines International, one of the leading talent consulting and executive search firms in the Americas, announced today that industry leader Rick Harris has joined as Managing Director based out of the firm's headquarters in Miami, Florida. Harris, previously a partner at True Search co-leading its Product, Data & Technology practice, will lead Raines' Product and Technology Officers practice.
"We live in a time when technology is transforming every aspect of the way we live. But if I've learned one thing over my two decades in executive search, it is that people build companies," Harris said. "I've been fortunate to have worked with some incredible people over the years, but when I met the team at Raines, I was impressed by the diverse and accomplished experiences of the leadership team, the caliber of the consultants, and the way in which they closely collaborate with their clients, weaving advisory and search in a truly integrated process. I'm excited to establish the Product & Technology Officers Practice to help our clients find the world class technology leaders that transform their businesses."
With more than two decades experience in executive search specializing in the technology industry, Harris has placed hundreds of technology, product, and engineering leaders. Prior to joining True Search in 2014, Harris was the lead recruiter for executive talent at Vistaprint and a member of Korn Ferry's Global Technology Practice. Harris is a graduate of Brown University.
"The tech industry's most innovative founders, CEOs, and investors call Rick for a reason...he is the best at what he does. He is an energetic, collaborative builder who is a joy to work with," said Raines Chief Executive Officer Dan Smith. "His practice is a force multiplier for our other practice areas, allowing Raines to fully serve clients' most pressing needs."
Earlier this month, Raines hired FinTech industry advisor Vrinda Johnson as a Managing Director to lead its FinTech and Business Services practices.
Raines International is an advisory firm committed to making a difference with executive search, organizational consulting, and talent management solutions. Headquartered in Miami with ten offices across the Americas, Raines specializes in senior-level leadership recruitment and assessment, and DEI advisory across industries and functions.
