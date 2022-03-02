FORT WASHINGTON, Penn., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAM Technologies, Inc., the perennial leader in the development of end-to-end solutions for health plans administering Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid, and Advanced Call Center Technologies (ACT), a leading multi-channel customer communications and call center provider, have partnered to expand the RAM Health Services offering for the Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid BPaaS market.
"The strategic alliance between RAM and ACT is a win-win for both organizations and for the industry as a whole," stated Jimmy Kolata, Chief Strategy Officer for RAM Technologies, Inc. "The government sponsored marketplace imposes significant demands on the health plan, it is essential that plans select partners experienced in the complexities of Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid, ensuring accountability and operational compliance for the plan. This relationship between RAM and ACT delivers proven experience in the administration of these programs, allowing the plan to focus on their members and providers and the growth of their membership."
ACT specializes in creating custom, nimble solutions in a call center and multi-channel customer service, healthcare, account services, fraud investigation, dispute resolution and process automation.
"At ACT, our philosophy is to treat each interaction as an opportunity to strengthen loyalty between our clients and their customers as we deliver operational excellence and compliance," stated Hunter Croft, President and CEO for Advanced Call Center Technologies. "We achieve that objective by combining People, Process, and Technology, becoming an extension of our partners' voice as well as their brand. Our agents are thoroughly vetted and go through rigorous quality assurance, and we provide a supportive, engaging environment which combined consistently results in the highest levels of performance and customer experience. We look forward to working with RAM Technologies as they continue to expand their client base and BPaaS presence in the Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid market."
The RAM Health Services BPaaS offering delivers a world class administrative platform (HEALTHsuite Advantage™ core administrative platform and eHealthsuite™ portals) and provides health plans with the option to outsource all or selected portions of their operations. This increased level of engagement affords plans, both small and large, with a wealth of expertise in Government healthcare programs. For new market entrants, this offering dramatically reduces time to market, alleviates hiring and HR issues and enhances health plan revenue.
About Advanced Call Center Technologies
Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Advanced Call Center Technologies is an employee-owned company focused on building a great team member culture that translates into fantastic customer experiences. ACT has over 10,000 teammates laser focused on delivering on the company's commitments across the U.S., Guatemala and Jamaica. For more information on Advanced Call Center Technologies, visit acttoday.com.
About RAM Technologies:
RAM Technologies is the leading provider of enterprise claims processing software and CMS Integration tools for health care organizations administering Medicare Advantage, Special Needs and Managed Medicaid plans. For almost 41 years RAM Technologies has led the way in the creation of benefit administration software for these programs and continues to enhance their managed care software to meet the needs of a rapidly changing market. RAM Technologies has been recognized on Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies and the Philadelphia Business Journal's List of Top Software Developers for their advancements in the creation of comprehensive auto adjudication software for Medicare and SNP administration. To learn more about RAM Technologies' healthcare claims processing solutions call (877) 654-8810 or visit http://www.ramtechinc.com.
