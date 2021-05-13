CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randon S.A – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), which operates within the segments of trailers, auto parts and services, reports its results for the first quarter of 2021 (1Q2021), ended in March 31, 2021. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.

HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of the 1Q2021 are as follows:

  • 1Q21 Total Gross Revenue, before consolidation, is R$ 2.8 billion, an increase of 65.0% as compared to 1Q20 (R$ 1.7 billion);
  • 1Q21 Consolidated Net Revenue is R$ 1.9 billion, 63.8% higher than the revenue achieved in 1Q20 (R$ 1.2 billion);
  • 1Q21 Consolidated EBITDA is R$ 349.3 million, with EBITDA margin of 18.3% and 1Q21 Adjusted EBITDA of R$ 334.1 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.5%.
  • 1Q21 Net Income is R$ 134.1 million, and net margin of 7.0%, as compared to net income of R$ 3.0 million in 1Q20.

 

CONFERENCE CALL RESULTS

 

 

May 14, 2021, Friday,

11:00AM Brasília, 10:00AM New York and 3:00PM London

Dial–in from Brazil: +55 (11) 3181-8565 / 4210-1803                                                                        

Dial–in from USA: +1 844 204-8942 / +1 412 717-9627

Ticker: RANDON

 

 

The webcasting presentation of the company will be available at:

ri.randon.com.br

IR Contact

Esteban Mario Angeletti

ri@randon.com.br

