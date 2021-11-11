CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randon S.A – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), reports its results for the third quarter and nine months of 2021, ended in 09/30/2021. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.

HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of the 3Q2021 are as follows:

  • 3Q21 Total Gross Revenue, before consolidation, is R$ 3.7 billion, an increase of 72.5% as compared to 3Q20 (R$ 2.1 billion);
  • 3Q21 Consolidated Net Revenue is R$ 2.5 billion, 64.1% higher than the revenue achieved in 3Q20 (R$ 1.5 billion);
  • 3Q21 Consolidated EBITDA of R$ 396.6 million, with EBITDA margin of 15.9%;
  • 3Q21 Net Income is R$ 288.5 million, and net margin of 11.6%, as compared to net income of R$ 116.0 million in 3Q20.

VIDEO CONFERENCE CALL RESULTS AND APIMEC MEETING

November 12, 2021, Friday

11:00 AM Brasília, 09:00 AM New York and 2:00 PM London

Access Link: https://tenmeetings.com.br/call-de-resultados/portal/#/home?webinar=92298438902

IR Contact

Esteban Mario Angeletti

ri@randon.com.br

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/randon-reports-third-quarter-2021-results-301422572.html

SOURCE Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.