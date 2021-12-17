ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RangeWater Real Estate is promoting two internal team members to the company's executive lineup: Executive Managing Director of Capital Markets Ashley Casaday and General Counsel Emily Sweitzer.
"These are the first appointments to our executive team in nearly a decade," said Steven Shores, President & CEO of RangeWater. "That speaks to the importance of the roles Ashley and Emily play in our company as we continue to expand across the Sunbelt. We're excited to incorporate their ideas and energy into our growing business."
Founded in 2006, privately owned RangeWater Real Estate acquires, develops, manages and invests in multifamily communities across the Southeastern and Southwestern United States and has a portfolio in excess of $5.4 billion.
Casaday joined RangeWater in early 2012 and has excelled in numerous roles and divisions as she's honed her skills and interests in the multifamily business. She has led the successful disposition of $2.5 billion in assets during her tenure and oversees all capital raise and investment efforts for new development across RangeWater's platform. She's also been instrumental in developing and building the fast-growing Storia brand, the firm's build-to-rent single family rental division deploying nearly a billion dollars for development.
"Each time I raised my hand to learn about a part of the business or lead a special project, the answer was always 'yes.' RangeWater has always encouraged me to push boundaries and innovate," Casaday said. "Now, as I lead our Capital Markets team from the executive level, we will continue to focus on strategic investments, partnerships, and deployment of capital. We have aspirational growth goals, and we need the right capital and relationships to achieve those goals
Casaday graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Building Construction. She's a member of National Multifamily Housing Council, Real Estate Network Empowering Women and was named a ULI Atlanta Women's Leadership Initiative Emerging Leader in 2020. She recently joined the board of directors of the Carl E. Sanders Atlanta YMCA.
Sweitzer joined RangeWater as the company's first general counsel in 2020 and oversees all legal and compliance matters for the company. She comes from a career as a transactional real estate attorney, first at King & Spalding for nearly a decade and then with home builder Ashton Woods Homes.
"It's a pivotal moment for RangeWater in which we're evaluating, developing and refining our standards and systems to achieve our aggressive goals," Sweitzer said. "We're putting an incredible focus on building best practices across the company. I see my role as partnering with the leaders of each of our business lines both to execute on our transactions and to build the efficient processes and structure that will allow us to grow the enterprise. "
Sweitzer earned her law degree from Northwestern University's Pritzker School of Law and undergraduate degree from Carleton College. She is a member of the Residential Neighborhood Development Council of Urban Land Institute and the National Multifamily Housing Council, and she was named to Professional Builder Magazine's 2020 Forty under 40 class. She is on the board of the RangeWater Impact Foundation and was recently appointed to the Georgia Advisory Board for the Trust for Public Land.
Sweitzer and Casaday join Steven Shores, Michael Blair, Tracy Bowers, Bruce Sanders, Brian Oates, Andrew Wittgen and Krista Messic on the RangeWater executive team.
About RangeWater Real Estate
RangeWater is a fully integrated multifamily real estate company creating fulfilling experiences for its partners, clients, residents and employees across the Sun Belt. The Atlanta-based company has acquired and developed more than 30,000 multifamily units since its inception in 2006 representing in excess of $5.4 billion in total capitalization. RangeWater currently manages a balanced portfolio of over 68,000 multifamily units across 11 states. With offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Tampa and Salt Lake City, RangeWater targets high job growth markets with demand for new housing. For more information, visit http://www.LiveRangeWater.com.
