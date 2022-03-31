Real estate executive will help multifamily and single-family rental firm continue to growth trajectory in Georgia and surrounding markets
ATLANTA, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RangeWater Real Estate has hired Rob Sucher as managing director of development in Georgia.
Sucher is responsible for the company's growth in Georgia and surrounding markets, from identifying development opportunities and raising debt and equity to project execution.
He previously worked at Greystar, Johnson Development Associates and RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. Sucher's experience has awarded him a wide range of development expertise across multiple disciplines and product types throughout the Southeast.
A native of Aiken, South Carolina, Sucher graduated from the Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina and entered the real estate industry during the Great Recession. He said he was able to gain experience on a steady stream of deals thanks to starting his career at RaceTrac, the Georgia-based gas and convenience store company that is now Georgia's third largest private company.
There, Sucher met Brian Oates, RangeWater's Executive Managing Director of Development, who recently recruited Sucher to RangeWater.
"RangeWater is cultivating communities while continuing to evolve as a company," Sucher said. "I really take pride in being part of the opportunity to create quality housing, even more so during the pandemic when people are appreciating their homes and amenities even more. We do not rush our developments. We're very intentional and that's something that drives me."
Georgia is one of RangeWater's most active markets, with more than 60 projects owned, under management or under development. Three are along the popular Atlanta BeltLine corridor – Skylark, which opened in 2020; Maverick, which opened in 2021; and The Vivian opening in 2022 – while others expand into Atlanta's prominent suburbs including projects in Kennesaw, Suwanee, Roswell and Flowery Branch where the firm's first single-family rental neighborhood, Beacon Lake Lanier, a Storia neighborhood, opened last year. Most notably, RangeWater developed and managed Home at The Battery Atlanta, the multifamily communities adjacent to Truist Park in Cobb County.
"I've known Rob for years and followed his growth across multiple industries," Oates said. "We're glad he chose to join RangeWater at a time when we're experiencing rapid growth due to the demand for housing in Georgia. He's motivated by RangeWater's intentional approach to development and our deeper sense of responsibility to our communities, our team and our partners."
Sucher lives in Atlanta with his wife, Blair, and two sons, Jones and Steele, and goldendoodle named Penelope. He enjoys the outdoors and spending time with his family and friends.
About RangeWater Real Estate
RangeWater is a fully integrated multifamily real estate company creating fulfilling experiences for its partners, clients, residents and employees across the Sun Belt. The Atlanta-based company has acquired and developed more than 30,000 multifamily units since its inception in 2006 representing in excess of $5.4 billion in total capitalization. RangeWater currently manages a balanced portfolio of over 68,000 multifamily units across 11 states. With offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Tampa and Salt Lake City, RangeWater targets high job growth markets with demand for new housing. For more information, visit http://www.LiveRangeWater.com.
