LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ranker, known as the world's leading publisher for fan-powered rankings on just about everything, has acquired the rapidly growing YouTube channel Nerdstalgic, adding more all-things-nerd and nostalgic content to its already popular Total Nerd Network of YouTube video series and Facebook channels.
Nerdstalgic joins Ranker's Total Nerd Network of over 27 million followers across YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, home to the self-proclaimed nerds who live for everything that was once deemed "uncool" in high school, like comics, games, RPGs, silly memes, TV and movies. Ranker's Total Nerd Network features the hard to reach combination of both fun and interesting videos on YouTube and Facebook channels such as Weird History, Total Nerd, Ranker, Button Mash, Super News Supes, and more. For example:
- Nerdstalgic: 'This Is What An Oscar Winning Joker Scene Looks Like'
- Weird History: 'TIMELINE: 1990 - Everything That Happened In the Year 1990'
- Total Nerd: '10 Cartoon Moments From The 90's That Ruined Your Life, Ranked'
- Ranker: 'One Chicago Cast RERANKS Best Chicago TV Shows, Music And More'
Starting from scratch, Tyler James built Nerdstalgic creating a fanbase of nearly 1 million YouTube subscribers - diverse in age and geography - all pining to watch content of their favorite topics, both new and old. Together, using Ranker's studio resources, audience development machine, insights of all things pop-culture, and existing Total Nerd Network, James's Nerdstalgic will be able to further feed his dedicated audiences the fondness for things in the past while giving a voice to their very own nostalgia on all things TV and movies - from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Disney favorites, Must See TV and classic sitcoms like Seinfeld, to Nickelodeon's animated throwbacks.
"Just as James did with Nerdstalgic, Ranker has built its audience from the ground up, investing heavily in the strategy of creating niche audiences for our brands," said Clark Benson, CEO of Ranker. "The synergy of Ranker with James's Nerdstalgic fan following will allow us to attract high-intent advertisers and create opportunities for top brands to target those hard to reach audiences."
"Ranker's proud to be working with the very talented and creative Tyler James," said Kyle Segal, Director of Video Content Development at Ranker. "Joining forces with Nerdstalgic forges yet another united fandom for putting out even more exciting and weird content that millions of people clearly want to geek out to."
Subscribe to Nerdstalgic, powered by Ranker on YouTube.
For more information on branded content opportunities, please email sales@ranker.com.
About Ranker
Ranker, attracting more than 30 million monthly unique visitors worldwide, is the leader in fan-powered rankings on just about everything. Whatever the topic - TV, movies, video games, sports, brands, food, lifestyle - Ranker puts the vote into the hands of millions rather than a few critics to answer the questions we are most passionate about. Over 1 billion votes now power Ranker Insights, a treasure trove of psychographic correlation data that delivers personalized consumer recommendations ("if you like X, you'll also like Y, Z"), and also audience insights to marketers, studios, and platforms seeking a deeper understanding of consumer tastes and preferences. Launched in 2020 and powered by Ranker Insights, Watchworthy is the only statistically relevant, crowd-sourced TV recommendation app available to consumers. Ranker is listed on 2020's Inc 5000 and Inc. 5000: California Series, Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500 featuring the fastest growing companies in North America and Built In LA's Top 50 Mid-Sized Companies To Work For in 2020 & 2021, and No. 5 on Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021. Headquartered in Los Angeles with over 115 employees, Ranker also has an office in NYC.
Media Contact
Andre Rodriguez, Ranker, 3237829800, arodriguez@ranker.com
SOURCE Ranker