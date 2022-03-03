ATLANTA, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ranse Partin, partner at Conley Griggs Partin LLP has been selected to serve on the Magistrate Judge Merit Selection Panel for the United States District Court-Northern District of Georgia. He will proudly serve a three-year term on the panel. Panel members were nominated and selected in recognition of their contributions to and reputation in the Northern District of Georgia community. Attorney Ranse M. Partin has a B.A from Emory University and graduated cum laude from The University of Georgia School of Law. He is a distinguished lawyer who maintains the highest Martindale-Hubbell peer rating of AV Preeminent. Mr. Partin has also been recognized for professional excellence by Super Lawyers, The Best Lawyers in America© and The Daily Report, Georgia's legal newspaper. Prior to his current practice, Mr. Partin worked for a decade at one of the biggest law firms in the world, representing some of the largest corporations in America. Ranse Partin specializes in complex civil litigation, including business litigation, whistleblower cases, class actions, and serious personal injury and product liability cases. A private pilot himself, Mr. Partin also has significant experience with cases arising from aviation crashes.
"I am honored and humbled to be appointed and will work diligently to serve the court," says Ranse Partin.
