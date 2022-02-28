HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rapid Immediate Care provides a comprehensive range of primary and urgent care services for the entire family at their new clinic location in Hoffman Estates, IL. When individuals require quality health care at a moment's notice, Rapid Immediate Care is there to help. The experienced medical team offers immediate care and primary care services on a walk-in or same-day appointment basis for people of all ages. If patients are in search of a primary doctor, they can choose one of the experienced providers at Rapid Immediate Care for their healthcare needs. Patients can schedule an appointment for a variety of services including women's health care, physicals, EKGs, STD tests and flu shots.
Rapid Immediate Care provides emergency treatment on short notice without long waits, and services typically are about half of what emergency room visits cost. Urgent care services are available anytime to treat non-life-threatening illnesses, injuries and immediate medical needs such as lacerations, sore throats, minor sprains and strains, work injuries, suture removal, abscess drainage, abdominal pain, asthma attacks, ear infections, and UTI treatment. As part of their urgent care services at Rapid Immediate Care, they can provide COVID-19 testing with fast results. A rapid PCR test for COVID-19 is performed with a nasal swab and can quickly determine if a person is infected with SARS-CoV-2. Once the test is performed, Rapid Immediate Care will submit the sample and have results back in less than an hour. Along with antigen and rapid PCR testing, the medical team can also test for COVID-19 antibodies to help determine exposure to the virus. No appointment is needed, and patients can drop by the Hoffman Estates location for a quick testing visit.
"We are thrilled to offer patients in the Hoffman Estates community Rapid Immediate Care's convenient, quick and compassionate health care services," says Dr. Rinku Shah.
More About Rapid Immediate Care:
Rapid Immediate Care offers primary care, emergency services and COVID testing for the entire family. Rapid Immediate Care offers walk-in services and same-day appointments for minor medical emergencies at two convenient locations in Crystal Lake and now Hoffman Estates, IL. They accept most major insurance plans and offer financing for qualified applicants. For more information on Rapid Immediate Care or to schedule an appointment at the Hoffman Estates location, visit http://www.rapidimmediatecare.com or call 847-310-3211.
