CONWAY, N.H., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On February 17th, Rapid Insight, a leading data analytics software provider, will co-present a Data Science Salon session with Dr. Michael Johnson, Senior Data Scientist at St. Charles Health Center. The session, titled "Keeping Humans in the Loop: 4 Strategies for Optimizing the Impact of Data Science in your Organization," will cover techniques to amplify data science and cultivate a data-informed mentality across an organization. The presentation will feature practical advice and real-world examples from Dr. Johnson's work modeling the pandemic and coordinating vaccination logistics. James Cousins, Rapid Insight's Analyst Manager, will co-host the presentation.
Rapid Insight is an intermediate sponsor for Data Science Salon's upcoming February virtual event. The event, titled "Applying AI and Machine Learning to Healthcare, Finance, and Technology," will connect analysts and data scientists from three major industries for illuminating conversations in a casual environment. As a first-time sponsor of the event, Rapid Insight will offer a unique perspective on improving data efficiency and operationalizing business intelligence. Rapid Insight will host a virtual booth where visitors can speak with Rapid Insight analysts, schedule a software demo, and access resources to learn more about the products.
"Data Science Salon events are opportunities for professionals to discuss the real issues and questions they confront in their day-to-day work," said Mike Laracy, Rapid Insight's Founder and President. "Our tools and support are specifically designed to make the work of data scientists and analysts more efficient, so we're thrilled to join the conversation and contribute to the body of knowledge with our presentation. Dr. Michael Johnson is one of our most impressive and knowledgeable users, and we're excited for him to share his wisdom with Salon attendees."
Amidst the tumult of the past 12 months, data science has been essential. Organizations rapidly adapted procedures due to COVID-19 and looked to data scientists for guidance. Data Science Salon events present a unique opportunity to share insight and wisdom within the data community. As a solutions provider designed to enable teams of all sizes to succeed, Rapid Insight is excited to engage with Data Science Salon attendees to learn and share along with them.
About Rapid Insight:
Rapid Insight is a leading provider of business intelligence and automated predictive analytics software. With a specialty in higher education and a focus on ease of use and efficiency, Rapid Insight products enable users to turn their raw data into actionable information. The company's analytic software simplifies the extraction and analysis of data, enabling institutions with student populations of all sizes to fully utilize their information for data-informed decision making. For more information, visit http://www.rapidinsight.com.
