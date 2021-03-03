RALEIGH, N.C., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company, officiates Duane Barnes from his interim role to general manager and vice president of the company. He continues to be responsible for the company's leadership team that oversees operations, product, technology, and sales.
Since his interim role that started in September of 2020, Barnes has accomplished major milestones, delivering exceptional results within sales, product development, and operations. He was instrumental in the launch of RapidScale's Identity as a Service (IDaaS) and Managed Device as a Service (MDaaS), the newest additions to RapidScale's solutions portfolio, helping organizations meet their security and device management needs. Over the past few months, Barnes brought on innovative technology leaders to the team, hiring two new leaders, one for solutions engineering and operations, two sales managers to oversee internal sales within Cox Business nationwide, and 3 cloud solutions consultants to support channel partners in developing markets. Under his leadership, RapidScale was able to maintain a leading customer satisfaction score among new and existing clients and obtain recognition among the partner community with Intelisys' "Cloud Provider of the Year" award.
"Duane has been an integral part of RapidScale's growth since joining the company in 2016, demonstrating an exceptional ability to lead sales in growing market share, support new product launches, and efficiently manage other internal operations," said Larry Steelman, vice president of new business ventures. "His thought leadership has put us in a position to be a top managed cloud services provider in the market. I couldn't be more excited to have a respected and talented leader who consistently delivers results for his employees and clients."
Barnes has more than twenty years of experience in the service provider sector. He started at RapidScale in 2016 as senior vice president of technology and has held vice president, director, and other leadership roles in top-performing technology companies such as Windstream Hosted Solutions, Open-Xchange, and Intelisys. He also led teams at MPInet, PowerOne Communications, and the Walt Disney Company and obtained numerous industry certifications as well as a B.S. in Communications.
About RapidScale
Flexible enough for the SMB and powerful enough for the enterprise, RapidScale, a Cox Business company, is a global managed cloud services provider helping organizations increase IT productivity, improve security, and empower remote workforces. Some organizations partner with RapidScale to manage portions of their IT, while others offload it all. Through our global network of data centers and our 24/7/365 high-touch support team, we obsess over creating an exceptional IT experience through a human approach to managed cloud. For more information on RapidScale, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.
Cox Communications owns Cox Business and is a facilities-based provider of voice, video, and data solutions for commercial customers. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at http://www.cox.com.
About Cox Business
The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business provides voice, data, and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers; K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.
Media Contact
Nikki Salazar
Media Contact
Nikki Salazar, RapidScale, 9492995263, nikki.salazar@rapidscale.net
SOURCE RapidScale