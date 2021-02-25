RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company, welcomes Johnson Cauthen to the team as director of solutions engineering. Reporting to Duane Barnes, interim general manager and vice president of RapidScale, Cauthen is responsible for growing the solutions engineering team and leading them in providing technical solutions for partners and clients across Rapidcale's portfolio of managed cloud services.
Cauthen has 25 years of extensive experience in IT, including servers, applications, databases, and desktop support, with a strong focus on data center networking. Since 2013, he has been a technology leader and has led engineering teams for Hosted Solutions, Tierpoint, and Pureport. As vice president of solutions engineering, he was responsible for IT environment assessments during pre-sales discussions, customer onboarding, and in-life customer support.
"With another year of outstanding growth for the solutions engineering team and the company, RapidScale is equipped more than ever to deliver managed cloud solutions to our partners and their clients," said Duane. "Johnson is a respected and reputable industry leader with proven track records. With him on board, I'm confident we'll continue to meet and even exceed the technology needs of our customers."
Cauthen plans to use his technical and leadership experience to continue to scale the solutions engineering team and provide high-quality, innovative cloud solutions for RapidScale's growing customer base.
"I'm excited to join Rapidscale at an inflection point in our growth, and to help take the business to the next level," said Johnson. "I'm particularly eager to work with the amazing team that has been assembled here. I am fortunate to have worked with many of these team members in prior roles and I know they are all laser-focused on providing best-of-breed solutions while ensuring the highest possible level of customer service and satisfaction."
About RapidScale
Flexible enough for the SMB and powerful enough for the enterprise, RapidScale, a Cox Business company, is a global managed cloud services provider helping organizations increase IT productivity, improve security, and empower remote workforces. Some organizations partner with RapidScale to manage portions of their IT, while others offload it all. Through our global network of data centers and our 24/7/365 high-touch support team, we obsess over creating an exceptional IT experience through a human approach to managed cloud. For more information on RapidScale, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.
Cox Communications owns Cox Business and is a facilities-based provider of voice, video, and data solutions for commercial customers. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at http://www.cox.com.
About Cox Business
The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business provides voice, data, and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers; K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state, and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.
Media Contact
Nikki Salazar
Media Contact
Nikki Salazar, RapidScale, 9492995263, nikki.salazar@rapidscale.net
SOURCE RapidScale