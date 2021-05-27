RALEIGH, N.C., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company, welcomes Jason Scillieri and Nick Syris to the team as cloud solutions consultants. Reporting to Sales Director, West-Mark Szotkowski, Scillieri will be responsible for supporting channel partners and customers in Arizona, while Syris will be enabling agents and end-users in the central-south region.
For about 18 years, Scillieri worked at Verizon Wireless, holding various sales roles including business account executive, strategic healthcare account executive, and manager solutions architect for healthcare/ government. He has over 20 years of experience in technology sales, focusing on managing specialized accounts, business development, and sales enablement. Scillieri's sales growth and performance awards demonstrate his ability to deliver the right technology to his customers and meet their business needs.
"I believe being open and honest goes a long way in building trust, and I always use a consultative selling approach. I love learning about the businesses of my partners and customers, including what has made them successful or what hinders their success," said Scillieri. "I use open and honest conversations to discover potential gaps within their business and proactively find a solution that helps solve those issues. I'm looking forward to building long-lasting relationships with my new team members, channel partners, and customers."
Before joining RapidScale, Syris worked at Oracle for the last five years in multiple sales roles. He has expertise in new sales development and customer acquisition and has managed multi-billion-dollar accounts across the Central US from Texas to Minnesota. In addition, he is knowledgeable in selling cloud solutions, on-premises license products, middleware integration solutions, and data security tools to mid and large enterprises. Syris's sales acumen has won multiple organizational awards, and his experience in sales enablement has supported his partners and new hires across the organization. In addition, he has led training that effectively educated partners on result-driven sales strategies, prospecting techniques targeting strategic accounts.
"I'm looking forward to working closely with my new colleagues, master agents, partners, and customers throughout the TOLA region to provide maximum value so they can remain focused on their business objectives ahead," said Syris. "I'm especially excited to work with partners and customers who are eager to start their cloud journey. As the demand for cloud continues to grow, I plan on applying my skills and expertise to promote the benefits of working with RapidScale to companies looking for a trusted partner."
About RapidScale
Flexible enough for the SMB and powerful enough for the enterprise, RapidScale, a Cox Business company, is a global managed cloud services provider helping organizations increase IT productivity, improve security, and empower remote workforces. Some organizations partner with RapidScale to manage portions of their IT, while others offload it all. Through our global network of data centers and our 24/7/365 high-touch support team, we obsess over creating an exceptional IT experience through a human approach to managed cloud. For more information on RapidScale, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.
Cox Communications owns Cox Business and is a facilities-based provider of voice, video, and data solutions for commercial customers. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at http://www.cox.com.
About Cox Business
The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business provides voice, data, and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers; K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state, and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.
