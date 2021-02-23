RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company, welcomes Lanny Gray and Randy Sanders to the team as cloud solutions consultants. Reporting to Chief Strategy Officer/Sales, West Mark Szotkowski, Gray will be responsible for supporting channel partners in Utah and Dallas, while Sanders will be enabling partners in Florida and reporting to Director of Sales, East Andrew Laughter.
As a lifelong Florida resident, Sanders has developed many solid relationships with clients and partners in the region. He has over 15 years of sales experience in IT and telecommunications with a specialty in building and implementing problem-solving solutions. Throughout his career, he has built a track record for aligning himself with partners and clients to help them achieve their business goals.
"I'm excited to play a key role in RapidScale's continued efforts to drive success for our partners," said Sanders. "I plan on cultivating valuable partnerships throughout my region by equipping my partners with the tools and resources they need to identify cloud opportunities and grow their businesses."
With over 20 years of exceptional sales leadership experience, Gray has developed a reputation for driving multimillion-dollar sales growth in highly competitive markets. He specializes in team building, new business development, and account management. Knowledgeable in cloud solution selling, colocation, and security, Gray has the talent and technical expertise to further support partners in his region.
"The demand for cloud is higher than ever before and as local businesses in my region look to take on a more cloud-based approach to their IT strategy, they are going to turn to our partners," said Gray. "With RapidScale, I'm able to lead our partners in providing innovative cloud solutions for their clients."
In the past few months, RapidScale has invested in its sales organization by hiring top talent, which further solidifies its ability to support partners nationally. As the company expands, RapidScale continues to position itself as a leading managed cloud provider for the partner community.
About RapidScale
Flexible enough for the SMB and powerful enough for the enterprise, RapidScale, a Cox Business company, is a global managed cloud services provider helping organizations increase IT productivity, improve security, and empower remote workforces. Some organizations partner with RapidScale to manage portions of their IT, while others offload it all. Through our global network of data centers and our 24/7/365 high-touch support team, we obsess over creating an exceptional IT experience through a human approach to managed cloud. For more information on RapidScale, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.
Cox Communications owns Cox Business and is a facilities-based provider of voice, video, and data solutions for commercial customers. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at http://www.cox.com.
About Cox Business
The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business provides voice, data, and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers; K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.
Nikki Salazar
Nikki Salazar, RapidScale, 9492995263, nikki.salazar@rapidscale.net
