Top-performing sales director joins the team to expand RapidScale's partner program by developing strategic alliances with emerging partners in the channel.
RALEIGH, N.C., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company, today announced Therese McGovern has joined the company as a National Partner Manager. Reporting to Senior Director of Sales Bob Buchanan, McGovern is responsible for supporting RapidScale Cloud Solutions Consultants as they continue to expand their influence in their regions with channel partners. Her sales leadership and expertise will play a vital role in developing RapidScale's national partner program and growing key partnerships with technology distributors and trusted advisors throughout the region.
"As we're seeing more telecom partners, IT consultants, and VARS, refocus their business on selling cloud, it's essential that we have top talent that are knowledgeable in the IT and cloud space," said RapidScale Director of Sales, West Mark Szotkowski. "Therese is not only exceptionally well versed in the technology, but she understands the needs of enterprise and mid-market customers. Therese's track record as a top-performing sales leader will not only provide value for our partners but also help them drive more lucrative cloud deals."
For over 15 years, McGovern has been securing innovative technology solutions for partners and customers. Prior to RapidScale, she has held channel sales director and leadership roles at TierPoint, INAP, and Coresite. She has extensive experience in developing channel programs from the ground up, building out the channel and alliance sales teams in the central and southern United States and supporting partners in over 15 states throughout the U.S. McGovern has successfully rolled out effective training programs and onboarded new channel managers, which helped increase channel partner headcount. Through her thought leadership, she created results-driven sales campaigns that were implemented nationally and helped generate leads for partners. Additionally, McGovern has been recognized in TierPoint's President's Club for her profitable achievements and has exceeded revenue numbers during her time. She was appointed to board of directors executive committee for the Houston Achievement Place, which focuses on the development of the youth through social skills and technology.
"I have been supporting channel partners for over a decade, always ensuring that my partners have the knowledge and go-to-market resources they need to drive more revenue," said McGovern. "Day-to-day relationships with trusted advisors and technology distributors are key. I look forward to equipping our partners with the tools they need to demonstrate the business-critical benefits of RapidScale's managed cloud solutions, helping them boost their bottom line. It's all about the success of our partners and their customers."
About RapidScale
For IT and business leaders looking to scale, secure, and simplify their IT, RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, is the next-generation managed cloud services provider that aggregates best-in-class cloud technology under a single management portal, enabling IT to accomplish more and providing an exceptional end-user experience. By delivering simple and secure access to company data and applications from anywhere, any time, on any device, RapidScale sets itself apart from other cloud providers through its team of technology experts, award-winning end-user customer support, flexible co-management options, and easy-to-use management portal. For more information on RapidScale, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.
About Cox Business
Cox Communications owns Cox Business and is a facilities-based provider of voice, video, and data solutions for commercial customers. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at http://www.cox.com.
The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides voice, data, and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers, K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.
