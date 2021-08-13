IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beginning with his work on the new Miss Liberty Collection, award-winning numismatist Miles Standish has begun a collaboration with 7K Metals that will no-doubt yield products to spark the interest of rare coin collectors in the near future.
"Miles Standish has worked closely with us to design and develop some of our most sought-after collectibles." - 7K
Beginning with the 1 and 2-ounce colored silver proof coins which depict Miles' designs of the Statue of Liberty in front of the New York area skylines (with differing depictions of the Statue of Liberty and skylines on the front and back of these beautiful coins), the creative process between Miles Standish and 7K Metals has officially launched.
Dated 2020, this limited-edition, legal tender $5 denomination 1-ounce and $10 2-ounce bullion coins are .999 fine silver.
More About Miles Standish
An American businessman, author, and expert on sports memorabilia and rare coins, Miles Standish co-founded the Collectors Universe and serves as vice president of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC).
Miles began his career in the coin industry and was hired as a grader for ANACS, America's oldest grading service, in 1984.
He later went on to work for Michael G. DeFalco where he gained knowledge and experience with silver dollars, toned coins, and commemoratives. Miles has also worked as a coin buyer for Wayne Miller and Steve Contursi.
Miles Standish later joined PCGS and in 1995 became part owner in the company. He gained a lot of notoriety for his astute detection of an imposture coin—a 1945 cent with the 5 being altered to look like a 3—which took him only seconds to spot. He of course reported the fraud to the owner of the coin, who had to see his hopes of a rare coin worth a small fortune be reduced to the realization that he owned just an ordinary cent.
Standish left PCGS in 2005 and became vice chairman and chief numismatist of ANACS where he modernized their business model, bringing them back to profitability. However, in 2006, he returned to PCGS as vice president.
He currently serves as vice president of NGC.
Interestingly, "Miles" is a nickname which Michael "Miles" Standish received during his time working with Wayne Miller and Steve Contursi. The nickname "Miles" was a humorous reference to Myles Standish, the captain of the Plymouth Colony.
More About 7K Metals
7K Metals creates rare collectible coins, custom jewelry, and other products related to precious metals. Members get exclusive access to their various coin collections, which you can find on their website.
Some things worthy of note are the 7K Vault Reports, where 7K corporate publishes newsletters on recent news, event info, rank advancements, coin drops, contests, and more.
Their coin collections feature a variety of rare coins based on specific themes. The Miss Liberty Coin Collection was mentioned above, but rare coin collectors will no doubt want to spend time looking through their catalogue. With beautiful rare coins based on The Roman Empire, Terracotta Warriors, US State Animals, and more, coin collectors can get access to and invest in some of the most aesthetic and rare coins on the market.
