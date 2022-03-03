OTTAWA, Ontario, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raven, a leading provider of AI-powered manufacturing technology, today reported significant growth in 2021 driven by customer expansion and product enhancements, and announced Dr. Paul Turner has joined as Chief Operating Officer.
Raven has nearly tripled its monthly recurring revenue since summer 2020 as a result of increased demand for its automated contextualization and OEE software. Over the past year, Raven started working with several new manufacturers and expanded with more than 80% of its existing customer base. Notable expansions include programs with manufacturing giants in the Discrete Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Food and Beverage industries.
"The pandemic and associated market forces have permanently disrupted manufacturing operations, highlighting the urgent need to improve situational awareness on the shop floor," said Martin Cloake, CEO at Raven. "Raven is helping manufacturers respond to this critical need through new product enhancements that help them gain more visibility into overall equipment effectiveness and production losses."
Max Blouin, President & General Manager at Raven added, "We are building the foundation for the next stage of growth at Raven. We've doubled the size of our team in the past year and continue to build an exceptional team of manufacturing operations and technology experts. Raven's Board of Directors is thrilled to announce the most recent addition, Dr. Paul Turner, who has joined the executive team as Chief Operating Officer."
Dr. Turner is a recognized SME and industry leader in Industry 4.0 applications and advanced analytics, and brings 25 years of experience in the manufacturing space to Raven. Prior to joining, he held controls engineering, product management and consultant roles with Shell, AspenTech, Wipro and EY. Most recently he was Vice President and Global Head of Stanley Black & Decker's Industry 4.0 Applications and Analytics Strategy.
Dr. Turner has a BSc in Physics from Liverpool University, a PHD in Manufacturing Analytics from Newcastle University, an MBA from Manchester Business School and over 40 publications in the field of AI and analytics in manufacturing.
"Raven's solution solves the fundamental barrier to data-led productivity improvement in manufacturing plants which is the ability to automatically add context to the data so that meaningful insights and actions can be delivered to operations as part of their daily standard work," said Dr. Paul Turner, Raven's new COO. "The way operations teams embrace Raven's software is testament to the deep domain knowledge and empathy the team has with their users and why their solution drives significant improvement in factory productivity. I am hugely excited to now be part of Raven's journey to raise the bar for digital performance management and continuous improvement in manufacturing."
About Raven
Raven is a manufacturing technology leader that helps companies empower the frontline and improve operational performance with our automated contextualization and OEE software.
Raven combines and analyzes data from machines and input from operators to provide a real-time, meaningful timeline of events with context for everything that's happening on the line — accounting for 100% of production time and losses.
To learn how leading global manufacturers in the Discrete Manufacturing, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agri-Food and Healthcare industries are accelerating continuous improvement and enhancing the day-to-day work of frontline teams with Raven, visit raven.ai.
Raven is backed by many prominent investors including: Tobi Lutke, Rob Ashe, Rob Lander, Rick Landry, Harley Finkelstein, Sam Zaid, Aydin Mirzaee, Luc Levesque, Fresh Founders, Ramen Ventures and HBS Angel Association of New York.
