DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pure, oceanic glacial clay gathered from the Northern Pacific Coast of Canada is bringing unrivaled benefits to beauty leaders and product innovators around the world. More than 2.5 million years old, the oceanic glacial clay has an exceptionally unique composition of over 60 minerals, which come together to create a potent, natural ingredient that improves skin and reflects the stunning geological makeup of the site.
Founded by Korie Minkus, Lisa Vrancken, and Sarah Eggenberger, RAWFORM LLC. is an experienced purveyor of fine ingredients for the health and beauty industries. After a dedicated search all over the world, RAWFORM discovered Ironwood Clay Company's oceanic glacial clay and mineral water.
Sustainably sourced from harvest to home, Ironwood has amassed 30 years' experience harvesting natural clay with minimal ecological footprint in North America. RAWFORM has generated billions in sales with branded partners, and the partnership with Ironwood will focus on producing, marketing, and distributing the clay and the array of extraordinary natural formulations available.
Accredited by the NSF and FDA, Ironwood is the only company that processes clay in its wet form without chemicals. Small batches are harvested from the same locations for consistency, and everything is backed by clinical studies. Together, RAWFORM and Ironwood provide the transparency consumers want and the formulation expertise businesses need.
Available in original form as wet oceanic clay, powder clay, and mineral water extracted from the clay, product innovators can select from a variety of product categories, forms, and applications. Optimized for efficacy and purity, the benefits are vast--megawatt glow, velvety smooth softness, while working against blemishes, dryness, redness, uneven tone, razor bumps, and even ingrown hairs.
Ironwood has made a commitment to transparency, sustainability, and routine access to on-site visits. The eco-friendly process prepares the clay for everything from purifying cleansers to pore-refining masks, and OTC-approved SPFs to acne spot treatments. The mineral water extract is ideal for cleansers, serums, moisturizers, mists, and more.
The ingredients pair well in trending, alternative formulations as well, from hair volumizing powders to aluminum-free deodorants too. Ironwood can seamlessly formulate under the adherence of popular retailer guidelines, like Whole Foods, Ulta Beauty, and Sephora. Everything is ready to integrate.
"Clay is the standard of ethical beauty. An ingredient that has stood the test of time in efficacy and results," said Sarah Eggenberger, Senior Editor-at-Large for NewBeauty Magazine. "Ironwood's Glacial Clay is environmentally-friendly, pure and offers complete transparency in sourcing and manufacturing. Everything consumers and brands should require in their skincare products."
About RAWFORM LLC. & Ironwood Clay Company, Inc.
RAWFORM is dedicated to unearthing the rarest and most unique natural ingredients for skin, hair, and body—ethically and sustainably. An expert distributor of raw ingredients, RAWFORM works with the most reputable companies who adhere to highest quality and sustainability standards.
RAWFORM offers a full-service marketing suite, including brand positioning, channel distribution, video production, and content strategy. Together, RAWFORM and Ironwood manufacture, distribute, and market the most enriching, profitable ingredients and formulations globally.
Ironwood has perfected the art of harvesting sustainability while preserving the ocean, taking every precaution to ensure that the pristine nature of the geological site is preserved forever. From mining to screening to formulation, Ironwood's every step adheres to strict governmental, environmental, and community guidelines.
