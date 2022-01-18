EATONTOWN, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's property management leader, named Raymond Tate as vice president of lifestyle & developer services for its East region. An accomplished real estate executive, Tate returns to FirstService Residential after a brief stint in the healthcare industry. He spent six-plus years with FirstService Residential as vice president of sales. In his new role, he will be responsible for growing its portfolio of large-scale lifestyle communities and developer relationships throughout the East.
"We're thrilled to welcome Ray back to the FirstService Residential family," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "He is the perfect candidate for this new role. Not only does he bring a wealth of industry experience and sales acumen to the team but also a deep knowledge of the lifestyle product and all we offer residential developers."
Homeowners that choose to buy in lifestyle communities are looking for a particular lifestyle that offers vast amenities, the ability to engage with their fellow residents and an overall elevated living experience. They are usually 55 and better or multigenerational.
"I am excited for the opportunity to be back working with the best in the business," said Tate, vice president of lifestyle & developer services. "FirstService Residential has pioneered the lifestyle product line and truly understands the needs of lifestyle communities. They've also worked with some of the biggest names in the developer world through the years. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of the company."
In his role, Tate will call on his years of experience as vice president of sales with the organization. He was very involved in presenting FirstService Residential's depth of resources, technology platforms and commitment to service excellence. He will be reporting directly to David Calloway, vice president, sales.
"We are excited to have Ray back on the business development team. I've had the opportunity to see his extensive experience working with community associations first-hand. In addition, his years of experience with FirstService Residential will benefit lifestyle board members and developers by helping identify their needs and providing the right solutions," said Calloway.
