NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RBC Wealth Management - U.S., one of the nation's largest wealth management firms, will be returning as presenting sponsor for Mobilize Women for the fifth year in a row.
Ellevate Network works with leading companies to help them retain, hire and improve diversity, equity and inclusion within their organizations, and RBC Wealth Management's commitment to gender diversity plays a large role in their continued support and sponsorship. Ellevate Network's programs designed for rising leaders, business owners, career changers, executives, and managers, create safe spaces for women+ to share career stories and develop critical skills in the face of an ever-changing business world.
"We are thrilled about our continued partnership with RBC, who believes inclusion and diversity is an engine for innovation and economic prosperity," said Ellevate Network CEO Kristy Wallace. "Mobilize Women isn't like any other experience. The depth of networking, diversity of speakers, and breadth of topics ensures that we'll continue to create a space for business leaders and professionals to show up every day for themselves and others. RBC's sponsorship and their commitment to equality helps the progress we seek become a reality, and we are grateful for their continued support."
"RBC is proud of our history of advancing gender diversity in the workplace, and we are excited about our continued partnership with Ellevate," said Wanda Brackins, Head, RBC Wealth Management Global Diversity, RBC Wealth Management-U.S. "Diversity & Inclusion are part of our five core values at RBC, and we are deeply committed to building and fostering an inclusive culture where all differences and identities are valued and respected."
