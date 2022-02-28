(PRNewsfoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.)

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced today it has increased its quarterly cash dividend by 25%, to $0.05 per share from $0.04, for the Fiscal 2022 second quarter ending March 31, 2022.

The dividend establishes a new annualized rate of $0.20 per share and marks RCI's 25th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable March 29, 2022, to holders of record March 15, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of March 14, 2022.

