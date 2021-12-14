RCI Hospitality Holdings Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.)

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported results for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2021, and filed its Form 10-K.



4Q21 Highlights

FY21 Highlights



  • Total revenues of $54.9 million vs. $28.8 million in 4Q20
  • EPS of $0.26 vs. loss per share of $0.31 in 4Q20
  • Non-GAAP EPS* of $1.58 vs. $0.15 in 4Q20
  • Net cash from operating activities of $9.8 million and free cash flow* of $8.5 million
  • Net income of $2.3 million vs. net loss of $2.9 million in 4Q20
  • Adjusted EBITDA* of $17.6 million vs. $4.4 million in 4Q20
  • $35.7 million cash and equivalents at 9/30/21
  • Total revenues of $195.3 million vs. $132.3 million in FY20
  • EPS of $3.37 vs. loss per share of $0.66 in FY20
  • Non-GAAP EPS* of $4.08 vs. $0.51 in FY20
  • Net cash from operating activities of $42.0 million and free cash flow* of $36.1 million
  • Net income of $30.2 million vs. net loss of $6.3 million in FY20
  • Adjusted EBITDA* of $60.2 million vs. $22.4 million in FY20

4Q21 and FY21 included non-cash impairments of $11.9 million and $13.6 million, respectively. While most clubs rebounded significantly throughout the year, the full year contribution from clubs in certain locations with more stringent COVID-19 restrictions did not recover as fast as previously projected.

Eric Langan, President and CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., stated: "We ended FY21 with record fourth quarter revenues, annual revenues, and cash generation. A special thanks to our teams for their outstanding performance managing COVID-19 restrictions, reopening challenges earlier in the year, the Delta variant, inflation, and labor issues in the fourth quarter. We're working full steam ahead on executing our plan for FY22. This includes improving the customer experience at our new club acquisitions, scouting for new clubs to buy, the recent opening of our new company-owned Bombshells Arlington, the upcoming opening of our franchisee-owned Bombshells San Antonio, developing new company-owned and franchised Bombshells locations, and launching our AdmireMe mobile friendly site."

Conference Call Today at 4:30 PM ET

  • Live Participant Phone: Toll Free 888-506-0062, International 973-528-0011, Passcode: 484746
  • Live webcast, slides or replay link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2209/43856
  • Phone replay: Toll Free 877-481-4010, International 919-882-2331, Passcode: 43856

Meet Management Tonight at 6:00 PM ET

  • Investors are invited to meet management at one of RCI's top revenue generating clubs
  • Rick's Cabaret New York, 50 W. 33rd Street, New York, NY, between Fifth Avenue and Broadway
  • RSVP your contact information to gary.fishman@anreder.com by 5:00 PM ET today

4Q21 Segments

  • Nightclubs: 4Q21 revenues of $40.3 million, operating margin of 16.1% (43.2% non-GAAP), and income from operations of $6.5 million ($17.4 million non-GAAP), with 36 clubs open the full quarter. Florida clubs did particularly well. Higher-margin service revenues continued to grow. GAAP results included the previously mentioned $11.9 million impairment and a $1.0 million gain on insurance. 4Q21 improved significantly compared to 4Q20 when 16 clubs were open the full quarter and 34 by quarter end, reflecting COVID restrictions. Compared to pre-COVID 4Q19, 4Q21 revenues increased 12% and income from operations increased 4% (58% non-GAAP).
  • Bombshells: 4Q21 revenues of $14.4 million, operating margin of 20.8%, and income from operations of $3.0 million. All 10 locations were open the full quarter. This compares to 4Q20 revenues of $15.5 million, operating margin of 33.0%, and income from operations of $5.1 million, when sales benefitted from an unusually strong sports schedule and Bombshells being one of the few venues open in its markets. Compared to pre-COVID 4Q19, revenues increased 69% on 25% more units and operating margin expanded 11.9 percentage points.

4Q21 Consolidated (comparisons to 4Q20 and % are of total revenues unless indicated otherwise)

  • Margin improvements in cost of goods sold (14.9% vs. 15.6%), salaries and wages (25.6% vs. 28.5%), and SG&A (27.6% vs. 41.0%) primarily reflected higher Nightclubs sales and cost-saving initiatives.
  • Other charges of $11.9 million included the previously mentioned impairment and $1.0 million from settlement of lawsuits, partially offset by other gains of $1.0 million from insurance.
  • Operating margin was 6.6% vs. 0.7%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 28.4% vs. 8.0%.
  • Interest expense increased $0.5 million due to costs and charges related to the previously announced debt refinancing, but declined as a percentage of revenues, to 5.3% from 8.4%.
  • Income taxes were a benefit of $1.6 million compared to an expense of $0.8 million. Both periods adjusted for the full year tax rate. 4Q21 also included $0.6 million benefit from a change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance.
  • Debt was $125.2 million at 9/30/21 compared to $127.6 million at 6/30/21. This reflected scheduled paydowns and a $1.2 million paydown related to a sold property.

FY21 vs. FY20

  • Total revenues increased 48% to $195.3 million, primarily due to a 55% increase in Nightclubs to $137.3 million and a 31% increase in Bombshells to a record $56.6 million.
  • Compared to FY20, which was more severely affected by COVID-19 restrictions, most clubs opened to their full capacity and operating hours over the course of FY21, while Bombshells restaurants opened to their full capacity and operating hours as of the first half of March 2021.
  • As a result, operating margin expanded to 19.7% from 2.1% of revenues. On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes the previously-mentioned $13.6 million impairment and other charges (gains), operating margin expanded to 26.7% from 10.5% of revenues.

Note

  • As of the release of this report, we do not know the future extent and duration of the impact of COVID-19 on our businesses. We will continually monitor and evaluate our cash flow situation to determine whether any measures need to be instituted.
  • All references to the "company," "we," "our," and similar terms include RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., and its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:

  • Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, and (e) settlement of lawsuits. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) costs and charges related to debt refinancing, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized loss on equity securities, (g) settlement of lawsuits, (h) gain on debt extinguishment, (i) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments, and (j) change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 13.5%, 26.0%, and 15.5% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the 2021, 2020, and 2019, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.
  • Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) impairment of assets, (h) settlement of lawsuits, and (i) gain on debt extinguishment. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess the unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA multiple is also used as a target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.
  • Management also uses non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) www.rcihospitality.com

With more than 50 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Louisville, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com

 









































RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share and percentage data)



















































For the Three Months Ended September 30,



For the Twelve Months Ended September 30,











2021



2020



2021



2020











Amount



% of

Revenue



Amount



% of

Revenue



Amount



% of

Revenue



Amount



% of

Revenue

Revenues



































Sales of alcoholic beverages



$        23,960



43.6%



$        13,795



47.9%



$        86,685



44.4%



$        59,080



44.6%



Sales of food and merchandise



10,906



19.9%



7,082



24.6%



41,111



21.1%



24,460



18.5%



Service revenues



17,019



31.0%



6,714



23.3%



55,461



28.4%



41,162



31.1%



Other



3,056



5.6%



1,195



4.2%



12,001



6.1%



7,625



5.8%





Total revenues



54,941



100.0%



28,786



100.0%



195,258



100.0%



132,327



100.0%

Operating expenses



































Cost of goods sold





































Alcoholic beverages sold



4,270



17.8%



2,271



16.5%



15,883



18.3%



11,097



18.8%





Food and merchandise sold



3,833



35.1%



2,167



30.6%



13,794



33.6%



8,141



33.3%





Service and other



70



0.3%



49



0.6%



374



0.6%



197



0.4%







Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below)



8,173



14.9%



4,487



15.6%



30,051



15.4%



19,435



14.7%



Salaries and wages



14,071



25.6%



8,204



28.5%



50,627



25.9%



39,070



29.5%



Selling, general and administrative



15,141



27.6%



11,803



41.0%



54,608



28.0%



51,692



39.1%



Depreciation and amortization



2,041



3.7%



2,140



7.4%



8,238



4.2%



8,836



6.7%



Other charges (gains), net



11,898



21.7%



1,960



6.8%



13,186



6.8%



10,548



8.0%





Total operating expenses



51,324



93.4%



28,594



99.3%



156,710



80.3%



129,581



97.9%

Income from operations



3,617



6.6%



192



0.7%



38,548



19.7%



2,746



2.1%

Other income (expenses)



































Interest expense



(2,913)



-5.3%



(2,408)



-8.4%



(9,992)



-5.1%



(9,811)



-7.4%



Interest income



59



0.1%



61



0.2%



253



0.1%



324



0.2%



Non-operating gains (losses), net



(26)



0.0%



39



0.1%



5,330



2.7%



(64)



0.0%

Income (loss) before income taxes



737



1.3%



(2,116)



-7.4%



34,139



17.5%



(6,805)



-5.1%

Income tax expense (benefit)



(1,551)



-2.8%



769



2.7%



3,989



2.0%



(493)



-0.4%

Net income (loss)



2,288



4.2%



(2,885)



-10.0%



30,150



15.4%



(6,312)



-4.8%

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



12



0.0%



92



0.3%



186



0.1%



227



0.2%

Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common shareholders



$          2,300



4.2%



$        (2,793)



-9.7%



$        30,336



15.5%



$        (6,085)



-4.6%









































Earnings (loss) per share



































Basic and diluted



$             0.26







$          (0.31)







$             3.37







$          (0.66)













































Weighted average shares outstanding



































Basic and diluted



9,000







9,124







9,005







9,199













































Dividends per share



$             0.04







$             0.03







$             0.16







$             0.14













































 



















RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share and percentage data)























For the Three Months



For the Twelve Months





Ended September 30,



Ended September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

















Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common stockholders



$        2,300



$      (2,793)



$      30,336



$      (6,085)

Income tax expense (benefit)



(1,551)



769



3,989



(493)

Interest expense, net



2,854



2,347



9,739



9,487

Settlement of lawsuits



1,069



100



1,349



174

Impairment of assets



11,940



1,423



13,612



10,615

Gain on sale of businesses and assets



(67)



(16)



(522)



(661)

Gain on debt extinguishment



-



-



(5,329)



-

Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities



26



(39)



84



64

Loss (gain) on insurance



(1,044)



453



(1,253)



420

Depreciation and amortization



2,041



2,140



8,238



8,836

Adjusted EBITDA



$      17,568



$        4,384



$      60,243



$      22,357



















Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income

















Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common stockholders



$        2,300



$      (2,793)



$      30,336



$      (6,085)

Amortization of intangibles



49



147



258



609

Settlement of lawsuits



1,069



100



1,349



174

Impairment of assets



11,940



1,423



13,612



10,615

Gain on sale of businesses and assets



(67)



(16)



(522)



(661)

Gain on debt extinguishment



-



-



(5,329)



-

Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities



26



(39)



84



64

Loss (gain) on insurance



(1,044)



453



(1,253)



420

Costs and charges related to debt refinancing



694



-



694



-

Change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance



(632)



1,273



(632)



1,273

Net income tax effect



(143)



799



(1,845)



(1,700)

Non-GAAP net income



$      14,192



$        1,347



$      36,752



$        4,709



















Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share









Diluted shares



9,000



9,124



9,005



9,199

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share



$          0.26



$        (0.31)



$          3.37



$        (0.66)

Amortization of intangibles



0.01



0.02



0.03



0.07

Settlement of lawsuits



0.12



0.01



0.15



0.02

Impairment of assets



1.33



0.16



1.51



1.15

Gain on sale of businesses and assets



(0.01)



(0.00)



(0.06)



(0.07)

Gain on debt extinguishment



-



-



(0.59)



-

Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities



0.00



(0.00)



0.01



0.01

Loss (gain) on insurance



(0.12)



0.05



(0.14)



0.05

Costs and charges related to debt refinancing



0.08



-



0.08



-

Change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance



(0.07)



0.14



(0.07)



0.14

Net income tax effect



(0.02)



0.09



(0.20)



(0.18)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share



$          1.58



$          0.15



$          4.08



$          0.51



















Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income













Income (loss) from operations



$        3,617



$            192



$      38,548



$        2,746

Amortization of intangibles



49



147



258



609

Settlement of lawsuits



1,069



100



1,349



174

Impairment of assets



11,940



1,423



13,612



10,615

Gain on sale of businesses and assets



(67)



(16)



(522)



(661)

Costs and charges related to debt refinancing



57



-



57



-

Loss (gain) on insurance



(1,044)



453



(1,253)



420

Non-GAAP operating income



$      15,621



$        2,299



$      52,049



$      13,903



















Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin















GAAP operating margin



6.6%



0.7%



19.7%



2.1%

Amortization of intangibles



0.1%



0.5%



0.1%



0.5%

Settlement of lawsuits



1.9%



0.3%



0.7%



0.1%

Impairment of assets



21.7%



4.9%



7.0%



8.0%

Gain on sale of businesses and assets



-0.1%



-0.1%



-0.3%



-0.5%

Costs and charges related to debt refinancing



0.1%



0.0%



0.0%



0.0%

Loss (gain) on insurance



-1.9%



1.6%



-0.6%



0.3%

Non-GAAP operating margin



28.4%



8.0%



26.7%



10.5%



















Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow













Net cash provided by operating activities



$        9,774



$        3,485



$      41,991



$      15,632

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures



1,299



40



5,907



2,151

Free cash flow



$        8,475



$        3,445



$      36,084



$      13,481



















 





















RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(in thousands)



























For the Three Months



For the Twelve Months







Ended September 30,



Ended September 30,







2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues



















Nightclubs



$        40,333



$        13,134



$      137,348



$        88,373



Bombshells



14,403



15,531



56,621



43,215



Other



205



121



1,289



739







$        54,941



$        28,786



$      195,258



$      132,327





















Income (loss) from operations



















Nightclubs



$          6,502



$                54



$        43,815



$        13,056



Bombshells



3,001



5,128



13,264



9,237



Other



(72)



(191)



35



(614)



General corporate



(5,814)



(4,799)



(18,566)



(18,933)







$          3,617



$              192



$        38,548



$          2,746





















 











































RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION

($ in thousands)















































For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020





Nightclubs



Bombshells



Other



Corporate



Total



Nightclubs



Bombshells



Other



Corporate



Total

Income (loss) from operations



$       6,502



$       3,001



$           (72)



$     (5,814)



$       3,617



$             54



$       5,128



$        (191)



$     (4,799)



$           192

Amortization of intangibles



46



3



-



-



49



48



4



96



-



148

Settlement of lawsuits



38



21



-



1,010



1,069



100



-



-



-



100

Impairment of assets



11,940



-



-



-



11,940



1,423



-



-



-



1,423

Costs and charges related to debt refinancing

17



-



-



40



57



-



-



-



-



-

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets



(82)



16



-



(1)



(67)



(20)



-



-



3



(17)

Loss (gain) on insurance



(1,044)



-



-



-



(1,044)



453



-



-



-



453

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)



$     17,417



$       3,041



$           (72)



$     (4,765)



$     15,621



$       2,058



$       5,132



$           (95)



$     (4,796)



$       2,299











































GAAP operating margin



16.1%



20.8%



-35.1%



-10.6%



6.6%



0.4%



33.0%



-157.9%



-16.7%



0.7%

Non-GAAP operating margin



43.2%



21.1%



-35.1%



-8.7%



28.4%



15.7%



33.0%



-78.5%



-16.7%



8.0%

























































































For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021



For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2020





Nightclubs



Bombshells



Other



Corporate



Total



Nightclubs



Bombshells



Other



Corporate



Total

Income (loss) from operations



$     43,815



$     13,264



$             35



$  (18,566)



$     38,548



$     13,056



$       9,237



$        (614)



$  (18,933)



$       2,746

Amortization of intangibles



187



14



57



-



258



211



15



383



-



609

Settlement of lawsuits



275



59



5



1,010



1,349



174



-



-



-



174

Impairment of assets



13,612



-



-



-



13,612



10,370



245



-



-



10,615

Costs and charges related to debt refinancing

17



-



-



40



57



-



-



-



-



-

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets



(580)



72



-



(14)



(522)



(639)



16



-



(38)



(661)

Loss (gain) on insurance



(1,209)



-



-



(44)



(1,253)



433



-



-



(13)



420

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)



$     56,117



$     13,409



$             97



$  (17,574)



$     52,049



$     23,605



$       9,513



$        (231)



$  (18,984)



$     13,903











































GAAP operating margin



31.9%



23.4%



2.7%



-9.5%



19.7%



14.8%



21.4%



-83.1%



-14.3%



2.1%

Non-GAAP operating margin



40.9%



23.7%



7.5%



-9.0%



26.7%



26.7%



22.0%



-31.3%



-14.3%



10.5%











































 























RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)































For the Three Months Ended



For the Twelve Months Ended









September 30,

2021



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2021



September 30,

2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















Net income (loss)



$                   2,288



$                 (2,885)



$                 30,150



$                 (6,312)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

















provided by operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization



2,041



2,140



8,238



8,836



Deferred income tax expense (benefit)



(823)



249



(1,253)



(1,268)



Gain on sale of businesses and assets



(88)



(28)



(714)



(777)



Impairment of assets



11,940



1,423



13,612



10,615



Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities



26



(39)



84



64



Amortization and write-off of debt discount and issuance costs

151



42



311



236



Gain on debt extinguishment



-



-



(5,298)



-



Noncash lease expense



447



416



1,729



1,660



Loss (gain) on insurance



(1,043)



629



(1,337)



596



Doubtful accounts expense (reversal) on notes receivable



(58)



107



(80)



602



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable



(5,078)



(241)



(769)



(294)





Inventories



(180)



255



(287)



226





Prepaid expenses, other current assets, and other assets



1,774



(3,309)



4,120



1,633





Accounts payable, accrued, and other liabilities



(1,623)



4,726



(6,515)



(185)



Net cash provided by operating activities



9,774



3,485



41,991



15,632

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets



2,202



180



5,415



2,221

Proceeds from insurance



858



-



1,152



945

Proceeds from notes receivable



35



21



130



1,576

Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets



(2,723)



(171)



(13,511)



(5,736)



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



372



30



(6,814)



(994)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Proceeds from debt obligations



36,314



-



38,490



6,503

Payments on debt obligations



(38,333)



(1,343)



(49,178)



(8,832)

Purchase of treasury stock



-



(996)



(1,794)



(9,484)

Payment of dividends



(360)



(366)



(1,440)



(1,286)

Payment of loan origination costs



(1,174)



-



(1,174)



-

Distribution to noncontrolling interests



-



-



-



(31)



Net cash used in financing activities



(3,553)



(2,705)



(15,096)



(13,130)

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



6,593



810



20,081



1,508

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD



29,093



14,795



15,605



14,097

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



$                 35,686



$                 15,605



$                 35,686



$                 15,605























 

















RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

























September 30,



September 30,











2021



2020



ASSETS









Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$             35,686



$             15,605





Accounts receivable, net

7,570



6,767





Current portion of notes receivable

220



201





Inventories

2,659



2,372





Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,928



6,488





Assets held for sale

4,887



-







Total current assets

52,950



31,433



Property and equipment, net

175,952



181,383



Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

24,308



25,546



Notes receivable, net of current portion

2,839



2,908



Goodwill

39,379



45,686



Intangibles, net

67,824



73,077



Other assets

1,367



900









Total assets

$          364,619



$          360,933



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$               4,408



$               4,799





Accrued liabilities

10,403



14,573





Current portion of long-term debt, net

6,434



16,304





Current portion of operating lease liabilities

1,780



1,628







Total current liabilities

23,025



37,304



Deferred tax liability, net

19,137



20,390



Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs

118,734



125,131



Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

24,150



25,439



Other long-term liabilities

350



362







Total liabilities

185,396



208,626



















Commitments and contingencies

























Equity













Preferred stock

-



-





Common stock

90



91





Additional paid-in capital

50,040



51,833





Retained earnings

129,693



100,797







Total RCIHH stockholders' equity

179,823



152,721





Noncontrolling interests

(600)



(414)







Total equity

179,223



152,307









Total liabilities and equity

$          364,619



$          360,933



















 

