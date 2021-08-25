CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Thomas S. Smith announced on Friday the launch of his new practice, Lend Law, P.C., a cutting-edge firm focused on the rapidly-growing private lending industry. As the former General Counsel of RCN Capital, Smith brings extensive experience to the organization, having previously led a legal department responsible for closing thousands of commercial loans totaling more than $2 billion.
"RCN is second to none in the private lending space and it was an honor to be a part of it, but the industry has been calling for change and now is the time to answer those calls," said Smith. "The business has evolved so much over the past decade. A new, smarter kind of lender is emerging. They want their closing attorney to give them an edge and help prevent good deals from dying at the closing table."
Smith continued, "I am proud to announce Lend Some Money as my first client. The technology platform they are building is altering the landscape of private money lending and enabling loans to process more quickly than ever before. Lend Law, P.C. is going to leverage Lend Some Money's revolutionary closing portal to bring ease and transparency to a cumbersome and opaque industry."
"I'm proud to be working with Lend Law, P.C.," said Stephen Kobelski, CEO of Lend Some Money. "As one of the foremost closing attorneys in private money lending, Tom brings a great deal of experience and acumen that will allow our borrowers to close quickly and with great confidence. The Lend Law team is going to be an instant powerhouse in the space."
About Lend Law, P.C.: Lend Law, P.C. is a law firm focused on the rapidly-growing private lending industry. Founded by Thomas S. Smith, a Harvard Law School graduate, Lend Law, P.C. provides closing services for fix & flip, long-term rental, and bridge loan commercial products.
