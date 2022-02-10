TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RE/MAX Bayshore, one of the most successful real estate brokerages in Northern Michigan, is pleased to announce that agent Jennifer Gaston was awarded the Women's Council of Realtors 2021 Member of the year for the state of Michigan. The award was presented to Ms. Gaston at the annual meeting in Detroit, MI on January 26, 2022.
Jennifer Gaston is a top-producing Realtor with RE/MAX Bayshore of Traverse City and specializes in residential real estate.
The Women's Council, founded in 1938, is a national network of 10,500 successful REALTORS®. The WCR advances women as business leaders in the industry and in the communities they serve.
Ms. Gaston says "I'm honored and humbled to receive this prestigious award. To be selected from a group of exceptional professionals from the Women's Council at the state level is something I didn't see coming. I'm surrounded by leaders in our industry and grateful to be in their company."
"It is no surprise to hear Jennifer Gaston is the WCR Realtor Member of the Year - she sets the standard for professionalism and integrity. Jen truly embodies the core values of RE/MAX Bayshore," said Tommy Corbett, Co-Director of RE/MAX Bayshore. "This award is a testament to her skill, knowledge, and work ethic."
For over 30 years RE/MAX Bayshore has helped Northern Michigan families and businesses with their real estate needs. With over 50 agents in our offices in Traverse City, Kalkaska, Frankfort, and Manistee, the professionalism made famous by the RE/MAX brand is available here, and with our worldwide connections, we serve a wide range of clients around the globe and right next door. Contact us or call today at 231-941-4500. Let's tell your home's story together!
Media Contact
Pam DeMerle, RE/MAX Bayshore, 1 2319414500, pam@remax-bayshore.com
SOURCE RE/MAX Bayshore