PORTLAND, Maine, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Readiness Associates (RA), a provider of full-service emergency preparedness and business continuity solutions, today announces Shaun Gagnon has joined the company's Advisory Board. Mr. Gagnon currently serves as President and Managing Partner of Cambridge Insurance Advisors based in New York City. He is also the Founder and CEO of Cambridge Risk Advisors, headquartered in Westport, Connecticut. Mr. Gagnon has dedicated his professional life to solving the many challenges employers face, including those involving human resources, risk management, compliance, and employee benefit cost containment. He is also involved in reviewing potential investments and partners of Superstition Mountain Family Investments, primarily within technology, blockchain, and real estate verticals.
RA's Advisory Board is made up of executives from several countries who share their unique perspectives and business insights to power the company's progress in developing new products and markets globally.
"I'm excited to join the Readiness Associates Advisory Board because I see tremendous unmet market need right now," stated Mr. Gagnon. "From my experience, there exists a distinct and concerning gap between conceptual 'risk management insurance solutions' and the actual game plan companies have in place if a disaster were to strike. I look forward to helping the team meet potential new partners and employers who can benefit from the practical solutions RA provides."
"We're very pleased to have Shaun on board as one of our Advisory Board leaders," said RA's CEO, Michael Boardman. "Over the past 16 months, we pivoted to focus more resources on the insurance vertical because we strongly believe this will be a driving influence in business continuity engagement in a post pandemic world."
About Readiness Associates
Readiness Associates (RA) enables leaders from all types of organizations to confidently assess and overcome critical threats with customized emergency preparedness and business continuity planning. Our comprehensive ReadySuiteTM of onsite and virtual solutions empowers our partners to weather any adversity, natural or manmade, by fortifying their entire organizations in key areas that include cloud-based response planning and pandemic wellness tracking; compliance and regulatory audit planning; crisis communications; cyber-security training; and more. Visit us online at: https://www.readinessassociates.com.
