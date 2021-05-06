NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation ("Ready Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services small-to-medium balance commercial loans, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Ready Capital reported U.S. GAAP Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021, of $28.9 million, or $0.49 per share of common stock, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $24.7 million, or $0.41 per share of common stock.
First Quarter Results:
- U.S. GAAP Net income of $28.9 million, or $0.49 per diluted share of common stock
- Distributable Earnings of $24.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share of common stock
- Adjusted net book value of $14.89 per share of common stock as of March 31, 2021
- Current liquidity of $424 million including cash, approved but undrawn financing and principal and interest collections receivable from servicers
- Originated a record of $823.2 million of small-to-medium balance commercial loans
- Originated $1.2 billion of residential mortgage loans
- Originated $50.2 million of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA") under its Section 7(a) loan program
- Originated over 36,000 loans under the Paycheck Protection Program totaling $1.3 billion; earned $73.3 million in net fees, with $67.8 million to be recognized in future periods as of March 31, 2021
- Closed $338 million merger with Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
- Declared and paid dividend of $0.40 per share in cash
"We are off to an active start to 2021. Our first quarter performance is attributable to our diversified model which provides both stable net interest income from our loan and servicing assets and alpha from our government sponsored gain on sale businesses. Our efforts to increase scale and improve our capitalization have positioned us well to create additional value for shareholders," commented Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud of our efforts to aid small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program which we will continue to parlay into expansion of our core SBA 7(a) lending program."
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes distributable earnings, formerly referred to as core earnings, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Distributable Earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized gains and losses related to certain mortgage backed securities ("MBS"), realized gains and losses on sales of certain MBS, unrealized gains and losses related to residential mortgage servicing rights, unrealized current non-cash provision for credit losses on accrual loans and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains, merger related expenses, or other one-time items.
The Company believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, provides investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, including the determination of dividends. However, because Distributable Earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company's net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.
In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS acquired by the Company in the secondary market, but is not adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by Ready Capital as part of its loan origination businesses, where the Company transfers originated loans into an MBS securitization and the Company retains an interest in the securitization. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not adjust Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to take into account unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by us as part of the loan origination businesses because the unrealized gains and losses that are generated in the loan origination and securitization process are considered to be a fundamental part of this business and an indicator of the ongoing performance and credit quality of the Company's historical loan originations. In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on certain MBS securities considered to be non-distributable. Certain MBS positions are considered to be non-distributable due to a variety of reasons which may include collateral type, duration, and size. In 2016, the Company liquidated the majority of its MBS portfolio from distributable earnings to fund recurring operating segments.
In addition, in calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains or losses on residential MSRs, held at fair value. The Company treats its commercial MSRs and residential MSRs as two separate classes based on the nature of the underlying mortgages and the treatment of these assets as two separate pools for risk management purposes. Servicing rights relating to the Company's small business commercial business are accounted for under ASC 860, Transfer and Servicing, while the Company's residential MSRs are accounted for under the fair value option under ASC 825, Financial Instruments. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not exclude realized gains or losses on either commercial MSRs or residential MSRs, held at fair value, as servicing income is a fundamental part of Ready Capital's business and is an indicator of the ongoing performance.
To qualify as a REIT, the Company must distribute to its stockholders each calendar year at least 90% of its REIT taxable income (including certain items of non-cash income), determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gain. There are certain items, including net income generated from the creation of MSRs, that are included in distributable earnings but are not included in the calculation of the current year's taxable income. These differences may result in certain items that are recognized in the current period's calculation of distributable earnings not being included in taxable income, and thus not subject to the REIT dividend distribution requirement until future years.
The following table reconciles Net Income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Distributable Earnings:
Three Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands)
2021
Net Income
$
28,947
Reconciling items:
Unrealized (gain) loss on mortgage servicing rights
(15,356)
Impact of ASU 2016-13 on accrual loans
(29)
Merger transaction costs and other non-recurring expenses
7,263
Total reconciling items
$
(8,122)
Income tax adjustments
3,883
Distributable earnings
$
24,708
Less: Distributable earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
563
Less: Income attributable to participating shares
657
Distributable earnings attributable to common stockholders
$
23,488
Distributable Earnings per common share - basic and diluted
$
0.41
U.S. GAAP Return on Equity is based on U.S. GAAP Net Income, while Distributable Return on Equity is based on Distributable Earnings, which adjusts U.S. GAAP Net Income for the items in the Distributable Earnings reconciliation above.
About Ready Capital Corporation
Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small-to-medium balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multi-family, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 500 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.
READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
(In Thousands)
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
308,428
$
138,975
Restricted cash
62,961
47,697
Loans, net (including $13,618 and $13,795 held at fair value)
1,611,826
1,550,624
Loans, held for sale, at fair value
473,078
340,288
Paycheck Protection Program loans (including $38,388 and $74,931 held at fair value)
1,292,808
74,931
Mortgage backed securities, at fair value
682,948
88,011
Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae
221,464
250,132
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures
75,048
79,509
Purchased future receivables, net
13,240
17,308
Derivative instruments
12,529
16,363
Servicing rights (including $98,542 and $76,840 held at fair value)
138,941
114,663
Real estate, held for sale
73,454
45,348
Other assets
151,503
89,503
Assets of consolidated VIEs
2,898,727
2,518,743
Total Assets
$
8,016,955
$
5,372,095
Liabilities
Secured borrowings
2,064,785
1,294,243
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) borrowings
1,132,536
76,276
Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net
2,211,923
1,905,749
Convertible notes, net
112,405
112,129
Senior secured notes, net
179,744
179,659
Corporate debt, net
333,317
150,989
Guaranteed loan financing
386,036
401,705
Liabilities for loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae
221,464
250,132
Derivative instruments
4,403
11,604
Dividends payable
9,631
19,746
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
162,465
135,655
Total Liabilities
$
6,818,709
$
4,537,887
Preferred stock Series C, liquidation preference $25.00 per share
19,494
—
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock Series B and D, liquidation preference $25.00 per share
98,241
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 71,221,699 and 54,368,999 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
7
5
Additional paid-in capital
1,088,512
849,541
Retained earnings (deficit)
(20,027)
(24,203)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,042)
(9,947)
Total Ready Capital Corporation equity
1,159,691
815,396
Non-controlling interests
19,061
18,812
Total Stockholders' Equity
$
1,178,752
$
834,208
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity
$
8,016,955
$
5,372,095
READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
Three Months Ended March 31,
(In Thousands, except share data)
2021
2020
Interest income
$
73,371
$
69,551
Interest expense
(50,761)
(46,930)
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
$
22,610
$
22,621
Recovery of (provision for) loan losses
8
(39,804)
Net interest income after (provision for) recovery of loan losses
$
22,618
$
(17,183)
Non-interest income
Residential mortgage banking activities
41,409
36,669
Net realized gain on financial instruments and real estate owned
8,846
7,172
Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments
20,996
(33,434)
Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $1,942 and $1,725
15,635
8,097
Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $995 and $6,917
2,317
3,483
Income (loss) on unconsolidated joint ventures
(809)
(3,537)
Other income
571
4,073
Total non-interest income
$
88,965
$
22,523
Non-interest expense
Employee compensation and benefits
(22,777)
(18,936)
Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party
(2,123)
(1,250)
Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities
(15,485)
(20,129)
Professional fees
(2,982)
(2,556)
Management fees – related party
(2,693)
(2,561)
Loan servicing expense
(6,104)
(5,570)
Merger related expenses
(6,307)
(47)
Other operating expenses
(15,484)
(13,744)
Total non-interest expense
$
(73,955)
$
(64,793)
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
$
37,628
$
(59,453)
Income tax (provision) benefit
(8,681)
7,937
Net income (loss)
$
28,947
$
(51,516)
Less: Dividends on preferred stock
281
—
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
659
(1,064)
Net income (loss) attributable to Ready Capital Corporation
$
28,007
$
(50,452)
Earnings (loss) per common share - basic
$
0.49
$
(0.98)
Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted
$
0.49
$
(0.98)
Weighted-average shares outstanding
Basic
56,817,632
51,984,040
Diluted
56,843,448
51,990,013
Dividends declared per share of common stock
$
0.40
$
0.40
READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
SBA Originations,
Residential
Loan
SBC
Acquisitions,
Mortgage
Corporate-
(In Thousands)
Acquisitions
Originations
and Servicing
Banking
Other
Consolidated
Interest income
$
14,534
$
39,693
$
15,432
$
2,044
$
1,668
$
73,371
Interest expense
(11,971)
(24,998)
(9,207)
(2,328)
(2,257)
(50,761)
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
$
2,563
$
14,695
$
6,225
$
(284)
$
(589)
$
22,610
Recovery of (provision for) loan losses
1,262
(1,609)
355
—
—
8
Net interest income after (provision for) recovery of loan losses
$
3,825
$
13,086
$
6,580
$
(284)
$
(589)
$
22,618
Non-interest income
Residential mortgage banking activities
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
41,409
$
—
$
41,409
Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned
(1,493)
5,565
4,900
—
(126)
8,846
Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments
897
3,033
514
15,355
1,197
20,996
Other income
1,183
1,288
(1,960)
15
45
571
Servicing income
21
726
7,782
7,106
—
15,635
Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
2,317
—
—
—
—
2,317
Income (loss) on unconsolidated joint ventures
(809)
—
—
—
—
(809)
Total non-interest income
$
2,116
$
10,612
$
11,236
$
63,885
$
1,116
$
88,965
Non-interest expense
Employee compensation and benefits
(1,485)
(2,252)
(4,561)
(13,588)
(891)
(22,777)
Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party
(212)
—
—
—
(1,911)
(2,123)
Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities
—
—
—
(15,485)
—
(15,485)
Professional fees
(786)
(323)
(380)
(251)
(1,242)
(2,982)
Management fees – related party
—
—
—
—
(2,693)
(2,693)
Loan servicing expense
(1,751)
(2,052)
102
(2,364)
(39)
(6,104)
Merger related expenses
—
—
—
—
(6,307)
(6,307)
Other operating expenses
(2,364)
(3,916)
(6,285)
(2,204)
(715)
(15,484)
Total non-interest expense
$
(6,598)
$
(8,543)
$
(11,124)
$
(33,892)
$
(13,798)
$
(73,955)
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
$
(657)
$
15,155
$
6,692
$
29,709
$
(13,271)
$
37,628
Total assets
$
1,121,590
$
3,128,924
$
1,983,098
$
672,255
$
1,111,088
$
8,016,955
