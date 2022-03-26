Real Estate Nexus, a leading all-in-one marketing, sales, and coaching technology platform, has purchased Amarki effective March 11, 2022. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real Estate Nexus, a leading all-in-one marketing, sales, and coaching technology platform, has purchased Amarki effective March 11, 2022. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Amarki's real estate marketing products and services were developed based on years of research and direct feedback from agents, brokers, and other industry experts. Real Estate Nexus' (REN) broad nationwide footprint will expand the availability of these resources. REN consolidates sales and marketing tools and technology making them more accessible and easier to implement.
"The Amarki acquisition is a continuation of our efforts to help agents and brokers simplify all the technology tools in the market. We develop and consolidate the best solutions within one platform so agents can get a better return on their investment in these technologies," said Isaiah Colton, Head of Growth at Real Estate Nexus. "Technology fragmentation is crushing productivity and keeping agents from realizing their full revenue potential."
The REN technology hub already provides agents with automated campaigns like:
- Facebook retargeting
- Direct-to-voicemail
- Instant text conversations even when the agent is unavailable.
- Consumer newsletters
- Drip emails
The company will add several new marketing tools with the Amarki acquisition, such as:
- Automated customization and promotion of Just Listed/Just sold campaigns.
- Automated property listings
- Social post scheduling
- Contact management
- And more
REN will bring on an experienced product development and software engineering team through the deal. "The folks on our team are thrilled to be part of this transition. As a result, we'll get broader exposure and support for our products to help agents promote and grow their practices. This is a win for our teams and agents who want to enhance productivity and profitability," said Ian Francis, Amarki CEO.
About Real Estate Nexus
Real Estate Nexus, a RAP Success Systems company, builds powerful, simple, easy-to-use platforms to help real estate agents and brokers convert more leads and generate more revenue. The company's mission is to combine innovative solutions and modern technology to help real estate agents and brokers achieve their goals.
Visit https://realestatenexus.io/
Media Contact
Monica Monte, RAP Success Systems, 1 5859351483, monicamonte@rapsuccess.com
SOURCE Real Estate Nexus