NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Realeyes, a pioneer in computer vision and attention AI, and Adelaide, a leader in the field of evidence-based media quality measurement, have announced a partnership to align their best-in-class attention measurement solutions, empowering advertisers to unlock the value of attention insights across both creative and media.
Realeyes' PreView solution helps marketers measure and predict how video creatives capture and retain attention, and then encode the brain. This enables advertisers, publishers, and technology platforms to deliver the right creative to the right audiences.
Adelaide's AU is the choice of the largest brands in the world to measure omnichannel media quality. AU evaluates thousands of quality signals to predict the likelihood of attention to creative, allowing marketers to make better media investment decisions and drive better results.
As part of this partnership, Realeyes and Adelaide will equip advertisers with unified insights into how creative and media work in tandem to capture attention.
This partnership extends past measurement and will help advertisers to intelligently target the media placements where their creative will work best, maximizing campaign impact and increasing efficiency.
In the future, a streamlined version of Realeyes creative metrics will be available in Adelaide's dashboard. This will provide a holistic view of a creative's and media's combined ability to capture and hold attention and drive outcomes.
"Consumer attention is the scarcest resource in the advertising industry, and every marketer should focus on how to best capture and retain it," said Paolo Provinciali, VP of Media and Data, US, Anheuser-Busch InBev. "This partnership could play a critical role in advancing the science of attention measurement and provide a better understanding of how media and creative work together to influence consumer behavior."
"Havas Media believes that meaningful attention measurement stems from the intersection of strong creative and smart media investments." Said Mike Bregman, Chief Data Officer, Havas Media North America. "In today's noisy and distracting marketplace, having solutions that can account for the efficacy of both is crucial in delivering compelling results for our clients."
"We are excited to work with Realeyes, as this partnership reflects our shared commitment to the fundamental belief that new metrics must be grounded in outcomes," said Marc Guldimann, CEO, Adelaide. "Our combined data will enable advertisers to develop next-generation media strategies that consider two key drivers of campaign success: media and creative, resulting in increased attention and better outcomes."
"We're excited to partner with Adelaide to advance the advertising industry's adoption of attention," said Mihkel Jäätma, co-founder and CEO, Realeyes. "As the advertising industry shifts from tonnage to quality, bringing together creative and media attention metrics will result in smarter decisioning, higher ROI and better customer experiences."
About Adelaide
Adelaide is a leader in the rapidly growing field of evidence-based media quality measurement. Adelaide's metric, AU, helps advertisers make better media investment decisions. AU is an omnichannel metric that evaluates thousands of signals to predict attention and drive more efficient outcomes. Since 2019, Adelaide has enabled the world's top brands to understand media quality across their entire media spend and uncover valuable optimization opportunities to reduce waste and drive better results. Named after the global epicenter of evidence-based marketing in southern Australia, Adelaide is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit http://www.adelaidemetrics.com.
About Realeyes
Realeyes is a leading attention data platform. Using front-facing cameras and the latest in computer vision and machine learning, Realeyes measures attention of opt-in participants as they watch video content online. This empowers brands, publishers and technology platforms to predict response and optimize their content, as well as target the right content to the right audiences. Founded in 2007, Realeyes has offices in New York, London, Tokyo and Budapest. Partners include brands such as Mars Inc, Church & Dwight, Hershey's and Expedia, agencies Ipsos, Dentsu and Publicis, and platforms such as Google, TikTok, WarnerMedia and Teads. Visit realeyesit.com.
