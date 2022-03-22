SEATTLE, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Executives from Realogics Sotheby's International Realty (RSIR) proudly announced today veteran broker Scott Wasner has rejoined the firm as a Senior Global Real Estate Advisor and reinstated his role as a Co-Founder of the prominent real estate brokerage, which commenced operations in 2010. He had previously executed a role as a Co-Founder & Executive Vice President with Christie's International Real Estate Seattle since October of 2019 when he was invited to represent the brand in their expansion until corporate restructuring led to his decision to return home to the Sotheby's International Realty® network.
"We are elated to welcome Scott back to his rightful home at Realogics Sotheby's International Realty," said Dean Jones, President and CEO of RSIR. "While we missed him these last few years, we understood his journey with us led to new opportunities that he pursued and experienced, and we're thankful for his return."
Over three decades of sales, marketing, and exceptional client service has placed Scott as one of Seattle's most successful and recognized real estate brokers specializing in luxury properties. His service-oriented philosophy and meticulous attention to every detail of the buying and selling process make him a trusted and results-driven advisor, allowing his clients to benefit from effortless transactions done with integrity and the utmost discretion. Scott's long-term relationships and marketing prowess have led him to succeed at representing many of the region's most unique and highly valued properties, both on and off market.
A top producer, Scott is well-recognized for establishing benchmark values for in-city property, including representing both new construction and resale properties at the Four Seasons Private Residences with more than $150 million in sales volume, as well numerous record-setting penthouse condominiums at other towers, not limited to the $12 million closing atop Bay Vista Tower and selling the famed "Fifty Shades of Gray" condominium estate at Escala several times. While a specialist in urban properties, Scott is also credited for significant sales in the city's surrounding single-family neighborhoods and island properties in Puget Sound. His network with leading brokers and travel partnerships has also generated many referrals to destination markets.
"My brief departure has only made the heart grow fonder for RSIR and the incredible network that Sotheby's International Realty dominates globally," said Wasner. "It's good to be home. Having had the opportunity to entertain the alternative, nothing compares to the world's preeminent global and luxury real estate brand. The unique alignment with the Sotheby's auction house and the incomparable advantages for regional, national, and international exposure simply help me better serve my clients, whether that's around the corner or around the world."
As a resident of downtown Seattle, Scott is especially focused on stewarding the residential renaissance of the city he loves and sees unprecedented opportunity ahead. He will help collaborate with RSIR's new developments division to guide new residents to the in-city market, while also representing the sale of their existing home, oftentimes making connections in destination resort markets for second homes as well.
Prior to launching his career in real estate, Scott held senior-level positions in sales and marketing management within the high-end sector of the travel industry; which allowed him to travel extensively while conducting business throughout more than 53 countries. Working within this arena helped confirm what he had always believed is paramount in a successful client relationship: customer anticipation.
On a more personal note, Scott lives with his beloved Golden Retriever and loves taking advantage of everything the city has to offer. He is an active supporter of many Seattle social and business clubs and currently serves as a trustee for Pike Place Market Foundation, the vice president of the Board of Directors of TheFilmSchool, and a board member of the World Trade Center Seattle. Scott is also an active supporter of the Seattle Art Museum, Seattle Humane Society, Golden Bond Rescue, and the Museum of Flight.
About Realogics Sotheby's International Realty (RSIR) (https://www.rsir.com)
A leading global sales and marketing brokerage firm in the Pacific Northwest, RSIR is a boutique real estate firm of 300+ brokers, with service branches in downtown Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Bellevue, Kirkland, Mercer Island, and Madison Park. RSIR is a leading project marketing specialist throughout the Puget Sound region.
Media Contact
Alyssa Morrison, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty, 206.441.4039, alyssa.morrison@rsir.com
SOURCE Realogics Sotheby's International Realty