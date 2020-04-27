MADISON, N.J., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, today announced the company has filed a lawsuit in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware against certain affiliates of Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC ("MDP") and SIRVA Worldwide, Inc. ("SIRVA"), an MDP portfolio company, to enforce SIRVA's obligations under the previously announced purchase agreement for the sale of Realogy's Cartus Relocation Services business for $400 million.
Realogy strongly believes that all conditions to closing of the transaction have been and continue to be satisfied and that MDP and SIRVA have made false claims in an attempt to avoid their obligations under the purchase agreement in light of broad-based economic uncertainties due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
On April 24, 2020, Realogy delivered notice to SIRVA that it had satisfied all closing conditions to SIRVA's obligations under the purchase agreement and was committed to closing the transaction on April 29, 2020, after having timely delivered all required financial information over the past two months in compliance with the terms of the purchase agreement. On April 25, 2020, SIRVA notified Realogy that it believed that not all closing conditions have been or will be satisfied by the April 30, 2020 termination date under the purchase agreement by asserting a series of claims Realogy firmly believes to be false.
Realogy strongly disagrees with SIRVA's position and will pursue all legal remedies to ensure that SIRVA and MDP honor the commitments made under the purchase agreement.
About Realogy Holdings Corp.
Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 189,900 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 112,500 independent sales agents in 113 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.
