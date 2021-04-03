CHARLESTON, S.C., April 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Garrison is a veteran real estate agent with over twenty years of knowledge and expertise in residential real estate, mortgage origination, and loan servicing. He comes to The Cassina Group after relocating from Greenville, S.C., where he worked mostly recently as a REALTOR® after building and running the REO department of a major mortgage servicer.
"I am super excited to have the opportunity to be part of The Cassina Group," said Garrison. "Their experience, commitment to excellence in client representation, and track record are second to none."
Matt Petitte was first introduced to the Lowcounty when visiting Charleston as a child and went on to study at Charleston School of Law. He became interested in Property and Contracts Law and decided to focus his attention on building his real estate career. He enjoys helping clients navigate the intricacies of the buying and selling process and works directly with REALTORS® Garrett Rust and Meghan Webster of The Cassina Group.
"The brand recognition of The Cassina Group is what initially drew me to the company," said Petitte. "They have so many great resources, and every REALTOR® who works there is genuine, very knowledgeable and willing to help."
The company has offices in downtown Charleston and Mount Pleasant and continually serves as a leader in Charleston's real estate market.
"Both Shawn and Matt make great additions to The Cassina Group," said Owen Tyler, Managing Broker and Partner of the company. "Their level of commitment to their clients and to the real estate profession in unsurpassed, and we are excited to have them join the company."
About The Cassina Group
The Cassina Group is a boutique real estate brokerage with offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and
Charleston, SC. The firm is managed by Owen Tyler, partner and managing broker, and founding partners Jimmy Dye and Robertson Allen. Recent awards include top honors from Charleston Magazine,Inc. 5000 and SC Biz News. For more information, visit http://www.TheCassinaGroup.com or call 843-628-0008.
