SAN DIEGO and PHOENIX, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) ("Realty Income"), The Monthly Dividend Company®, and VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) ("VEREIT") today announced that the two companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement by which Realty Income will acquire VEREIT in an all-stock transaction, creating a combined company with an enterprise value of approximately $50 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, VEREIT shareholders will receive 0.705 shares of Realty Income stock for every share of VEREIT stock they own.
Immediately following the closing, the companies expect to effectuate a taxable spin-off of substantially all of the office properties of both companies into a new, self-managed, publicly traded REIT ("SpinCo"). Following the merger and the spin-off, Realty Income will continue as the surviving public entity. Realty Income and former VEREIT shareholders are expected to own approximately 70% and 30%, respectively, of both Realty Income and SpinCo.
The transactions are expected to be over 10% accretive to Realty Income's AFFO per share in year one, add meaningful diversification that further enables new growth avenues, strengthen cash flow durability, and provide significant financial synergies, particularly through accretive debt refinancing opportunities. Realty Income's growth strategy will remain focused primarily on high-quality, single-tenant net lease retail and industrial properties in the U.S. and U.K., leased to clients that are leaders in their respective businesses.
"We believe the merger with VEREIT will generate immediate earnings accretion and value creation for Realty Income's shareholders while enhancing our ability to execute on our ambitious growth initiatives," said Sumit Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Realty Income. "Together, our company will enjoy increased size, scale, and diversification, continuing to distance Realty Income as the leader in the net lease industry. VEREIT's real estate portfolio is highly complementary to ours, which we expect to further enhance the consistency and durability of our cash flows."
"The objective of our management team from initiation in 2015 was to revitalize VEREIT and increase the value of the enterprise," said Glenn Rufrano, Chief Executive Officer of VEREIT. "We put an excellent team in place, enhanced the portfolio, created an investment-grade balance sheet and resolved all legacy issues. The board and management have concluded that a merger with Realty Income, the premier net lease company, will enable us to recognize the value created. The combined company provides all of our constituencies the opportunity to benefit from the advantageous cost of capital and growth potential generated by this transaction."
Strategic and Financial Rationale
- Immediate AFFO per share accretion. Relative to the $3.465 midpoint of Realty Income's 2021 AFFO per share guidance, the transaction is expected to be over 10% accretive to shareholders on an annualized, leverage-neutral basis.
- Increased and diversified scale driving growth. The complementary nature of each company's real estate portfolio results in greater diversification of client credit, industry, and geography, providing further runway for Realty Income to grow in its chosen verticals with best-in-class clients without compromising prudent concentration metrics.
- Enhanced leadership amongst blue chip benchmarks. Upon closing of the merger, Realty Income is expected to become one of the six largest REITs in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMZ) by equity market capitalization and among the top half of constituents in the S&P 500, resulting in increased weighting in major benchmark equity indices and further growing its net lease industry-leading trading liquidity.
- Dividend stability. Realty Income is one of only three REITs in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index® for having increased its dividend every year for the last 25 consecutive years and the improved diversification effectuated through the merger is expected to further enhance the durability of Realty Income's dividend coverage. VEREIT's shareholders are expected to experience an immediate increase in the dividend upon closing of the merger. Dividend payments for both companies are expected to remain uninterrupted through the close of this transaction.
- Fortress balance sheet and continued credit rating leadership in the net lease industry. Realty Income is currently the only net lease REIT with A3/A- credit ratings from Moody's and S&P and intends to maintain target leverage (as defined as Net Debt and Preferred Equity / Adjusted EBITDAre) in the mid-5x area. Upon closing of the merger, Realty Income's enhanced scale and diversification are expected to be credit positives.
- Cost of capital advantages amplified. Realty Income's cost of capital advantage is driven by its superior credit ratings in the net lease industry and historical premium to NAV, which allows it to consistently grow AFFO per share while assembling a best-in-class real estate portfolio. Post-merger, shareholders are expected to benefit from this cost of capital advantage applied towards a broader set of growth opportunities across its combined investment pipeline.
- Attractive debt refinancing synergies. As one of eight U.S. REITs with two credit ratings of at least A3/A- by Moody's and S&P, Realty Income is uniquely positioned to refinance VEREIT's upcoming debt maturities at materially lower rates in multiple currencies. Furthermore, Realty Income's accelerating investment activity in the U.K. further allows for significantly lower all-in borrowing costs in the high-grade unsecured bond market relative to the U.S. As of December 31, 2020, VEREIT had approximately $6 billion of outstanding debt at a weighted average interest rate of approximately 4% and a weighted average term to maturity of approximately 6 years. In addition, pro forma for previously disclosed activity in January 2021, VEREIT has approximately $373 million of outstanding preferred equity at a rate of 6.7%, which is freely prepayable at par.
- Meaningful corporate cost synergies to further enhance scalability of platform. On a run-rate basis, Realty Income expects to achieve estimated annualized corporate cost synergies of $45 - $55 million inclusive of stock-based compensation, and an estimated $35 - $40 million of annualized synergies on a cash basis. An estimated 75% of savings are expected to be achieved in the first 12 months post-closing. In 2020, Realty Income's G&A margin as a percentage of revenue (excluding tenant reimbursements) was approximately 4.7% and its 4Q20 annualized G&A as a percentage of gross real estate asset value was 0.32%. Both metrics were the lowest in the public net lease industry.
Realty Income Pro Forma Metrics
After giving pro-forma effect for the closing of the merger and assuming the anticipated spin-off of the office assets, Realty Income's shareholders will own a diversified global portfolio of approximately 10,300 primarily single-tenant, net lease commercial real estate properties located in 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the U.K. In addition, utilizing reported portfolio metrics for each company as of December 31, 2020:
- Total portfolio annualized contractual rent is expected to be approximately $2.5 billion
- Approximately 83%, 14% and 3% of total portfolio annualized contractual rent is expected to be generated from retail, industrial, and other property types, respectively
- Approximately 45% of total portfolio annualized contractual rent is expected to be generated from investment grade clients
- The 10 largest clients are expected to be Walgreens (5% of annualized contractual rent), Dollar General (4%), Dollar Tree/Family Dollar (4%), FedEx (3%), 7-Eleven (3%), LA Fitness, (3%), Walmart/Sam's Club (2%), CVS Pharmacy (2%), Sainsbury's (2%) and BJ's Wholesale Clubs (2%)
- The 10 largest industries are expected to be Convenience stores (9% of annualized contractual rent), Grocery stores (8%), Dollar stores (8%), Drug stores (8%), Restaurants – casual dining (7%), Restaurants – quick service (7%), Health & Fitness (5%), Home improvement (4%), Theaters (4%), and Transportation services (4%)
- Realty Income expects to maintain leverage (as defined as Net Debt and Preferred Equity / Adjusted EBITDAre) of approximately 5.5x, supported by a $3.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and $1.0 billion commercial paper program
"SpinCo" Pro Forma Metrics
The planned spin-off of the office portfolio maintains Realty Income's preferred portfolio mix, consistent with its focused investment strategy of acquiring high quality real estate leased primarily to retail clients that have a service, non-discretionary, and/or low-price-point component to their business, and industrial clients that are primarily investment grade rated companies and leaders in their respective industries.
Upon completion of the planned spin-off, shareholders of both companies are expected to receive a stock distribution in a separate, publicly traded REIT, subject to customary conditions. The anticipated spin-off of substantially all of the combined companies' office properties is expected to result initially in a pure-play, self-managed portfolio of 97 domestic office properties.
In addition, utilizing reported portfolio metrics for each company as of December 31, 2020 and pro forma for closed transaction activity in 2021:
- Total portfolio annualized contractual rent is expected to be approximately $183 million
- Approximately 76% of total portfolio annualized contractual rent is expected to be generated from investment grade clients
- Top five largest clients are expected to be GSA (10% of annualized contractual rent), Cigna (7%), Merrill Lynch (6%), HealthNow (4%), and RSA (4%)
- Top five largest industries are expected to be Health care (17% of annualized contractual rent), Telecommunications (14%), Insurance (13%), Financial services (11%), and Government services (11%)
- Pro forma contractual rent collected in 4Q20 was in excess of 99%
Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, Realty Income may also seek to sell some or all of the combined companies' office properties, subject to certain restrictions. In addition, Realty Income may elect to retain some or all of the companies' office properties following the closing of the merger. As such, the pro forma information described above is subject to change.
Leadership and Governance
Realty Income will continue to be led by President and Chief Executive Officer Sumit Roy and its existing senior management team. Michael D. McKee will remain Realty Income's Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Upon closing, two VEREIT directors will be appointed to the Realty Income board.
Timing and Approval
The merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of both Realty Income and VEREIT shareholders, and is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction.
Advisors
Moelis & Company LLC is serving as lead financial advisor, Wells Fargo Securities is serving as financial advisor, and Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as legal advisor to Realty Income. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is acting as legal advisor to VEREIT.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 610 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 110 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.
About VEREIT
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 89.5 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about VEREIT can be found through social media platforms such as Twitter and LinkedIn.
