OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Canadian web hosting company and domain name registrar, Rebel.com, has named Conor Malcolm as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Malcolm initially joined Rebel.com parent company, Momentous, in 2016 serving as Sr. Director of Operations.
Most recently, Malcolm served as Director of Marketing & Corporate Partner Strategy for the Ottawa Senators.
"Conor Malcolm not only brings strong strategic leadership to the role, but his extensive marketing and business development background adds a deeper layer of insight into the needs of our customers, and the expansion of our brand," said Rob Hall, CEO of parent company Momentous. "He's a powerhouse. We are thrilled to welcome him to Rebel."
"I couldn't be more excited to join the Rebel team", said Malcolm. "I have always admired the culture, vision, and community impact that Rebel brings to its customers and the greater online world. With Rebel's impressive service offering and easy to use platform, there is a huge opportunity to position the company as the premier destination for companies and individuals to find success online."
Malcolm brings years of experience in leadership and strategic business development for companies Abercrombie & Fitch, Budweiser, and the Ottawa Senators.
He has worked with some of the largest marketing agencies in Canada bringing large-scale, integrated campaigns to life. When he's not at the office you can find him running, or at the cottage, pretending to be handy.
About Rebel.com
Rebel.com is a leading Canadian web hosting company and domain name registrar that supports thought leaders, web developers, trailblazing businesses, entrepreneurs and innovators to contribute, share, and succeed online. By providing domain names, web hosting solutions, site builders, professional email, and all the tools and resources needed to build and grow ideas online, Rebel leads the way in the world's bravest communication space: the internet.
