BEIJING, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recon Technology, Ltd (Nasdaq: RCON) ("Recon" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the first six months of Fiscal Year 2021.

First Six Months of Fiscal 2021 Financial:

  • Total revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2020 decreased by 17.2% to $3.9 million (RMB25.2 million), while revenue from oily sludge and waste water increased by 10,618.7% or $0.4 million (RMB2.8 million).
  • Gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2020 was $1.0 million (RMB6.7 million). Gross profit margin for the six months ended December 31, 2020 was 26.7%, representing a decrease of 12.7 percentage points compared to the six months ended December 31, 2019.
  • Net loss attributable to Recon for the six months ended December 31, 2020 was $1.4 million (RMB8.9 million), or $0.19 (RMB1.22) per basic and diluted share, compared to RMB6.7 million, or RMB1.51 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2019.

Management Commentary

Mr. Shenping Yin, co-founder and CEO of Recon stated, "During the six months period ended December 31, 2020, our management focused on fund reserve and cash management to prepare for a rapid development in the coming year. We believe oil companies in China will continue to increase their capital expenditures in 2021. We expect more orders to be released in year 2021 which might be a busy year of the overall oil industry. We expect our business will benefit from this trend and our numbers will be improved from the second half year of calendar 2021."

Mr. Yin continued, "Besides, the oil industry is experiencing digital transformation. We believe oil companies will continue to increase their usages of intelligent solutions to improve the operation efficiency. We have been devoting resources and participating testing projects with our clients to develop leading solutions. We will continue to enhance our competitive strength through up-gradation with big data and intelligent analysis. We have also seen the trend of digitalization and intelligence in downstream of the oil and gas industry, especially in the management and operation of gas stations in China. We have acquired 51% of Future Gas Station (Beijing) Technology, Ltd. by January 2021 and will continue to invest more in this segment."

First Six Months Fiscal 2021 Financial Results:

Revenue

Total revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2020 decreased by RMB5.2 million ($0.8 million) or 17.2%, to RMB25.2 million ($3.9 million) compared to RMB30.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019 mainly due to the decreased revenue from automation products during the six months ended December 31, 2020.

Revenue from automation product and software decreased by RMB10.0 million ($1.5 million), or 44.1%, to RMB12.6 million ($1.9 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020 from RMB22.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019, as the Company's sales activities were not able to return to normal level which was affected by Covid-19. To make a breakthrough, the Company's management has been upgrading its automation solutions and introducing big data and intelligent technology to the Company's products and enhancing its capacity of downhole solutions to enhance its competitive strength.

Revenue from equipment and accessories increased by RMB1.9 million ($0.3 million), or 24.9%, to RMB9.8 million ($1.5 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020 from RMB7.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019 as requirement from maintenance of heating furnaces continued to increase.

Revenue from oilfield environmental protection projects increased by RMB2.8 million ($0.4 million), or 10,618.7%, to RMB2.8 million ($0.4 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020 as the Company stared to process oily sludge during the six months ended December 31, 2020 and revenue was recorded. As of December 31, 2020, the Company received 4,680 tons of oily sludge from several oil companies and processed 796 tons of them, which was reflected in its revenue for the six months ended December 31, 2020.

Cost and Margin

Total cost of revenues increased slightly from RMB18.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019 to RMB18.5 million ($2.8 million) for the same period in 2020. The increase was mainly caused by increased cost of revenue from equipment and accessories and oilfield environmental protection segments.

Gross profit decreased by RMB5.3 million ($0.8 million), or 43.9%, to RMB6.7 million ($1.0 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020 from RMB12.0 million from the six months ended December 31, 2019. The gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 26.7% for the six months ended December 31, 2020 from 39.4% for the same period in 2019.

Operating Expenses

Selling and distribution expenses maintained at the same level of RMB2.7 million ($0.4 million) compared to the six months ended December 31, 2019.

General and administrative expenses decreased by RMB0.4 million ($0.1 million), or 2.7%, to RMB13.0 million ($2.0 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020 from RMB13.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to the decrease in stock-based compensation expense as well as social security expenses during the six months ended December 31, 2020.

Provision for doubtful accounts was RMB25,537 ($3,665) for the six months ended December 31, 2019, compared to reversal of provision for doubtful accounts of RMB3.7 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020, mainly due to the collection of long outstanding receivables during the six months ended December 31, 2020.

Research and development expenses increased from approximately RMB2.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019 to RMB3.8 million ($0.6 million) for the same period of 2020. This increase was primarily due to more research and development expense spent on design of new automation platform systems and treatment of wastewater.

Net Loss

Loss from operations was RMB9.1 million ($1.4 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020, compared to a loss of RMB7.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. This RMB2.1 million ($0.3 million) increase in loss from operations was primary due to decreased revenue and increase in R&D expenses.

Net loss was RMB10.0 million ($1.5 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of RMB3.3 million ($0.5 million) from net loss of RMB7.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. Net loss attributable to the Company for the six months ended December 31, 2019 was RMB6.7 million, or RMB1.51 per basic and diluted share, compared to RMB8.9 million ($1.4 million), or RMB1.22 ($0.19) per basic and diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash of RMB70.8 million ($10.8 million), compared to RMB30.3 million as of June 30, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had working capital of RMB67.0 million ($10.3 million) while as of June 30, 2020, the Company had working capital of RMB64.1 million.

Net cash used in operating activities was RMB16.7 million ($2.6 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of approximately RMB0.3 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. Net cash provided by investing activities was RMB1.9 million ($0.3 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net cash provided by investing activities RMB3.7 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. Net cash provided by financing activities was RMB56.2 million ($8.6 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of RMB1.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019.

Exchange Rate

The translation of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars are included solely for the convenience of readers and have been made at the rate of RMB6.5326 to $1.00, the approximate exchange rate prevailing on December 31, 2020.

About Recon Technology, Ltd

Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) is China's first NASDAQ-listed non-state owned oil and gas field service company. Recon supplies China's largest oil exploration companies, Sinopec (NYSE: SNP) and The China National Petroleum Corporation ("CNPC"), with advanced automated technologies, efficient gathering and transportation equipment and reservoir stimulation measure for increasing petroleum extraction levels, reducing impurities and lowering production costs. Through the years, RCON has taken leading positions on several segmented markets of the oil and gas filed service industry. RCON also has developed stable long-term cooperation relationship with its major clients, and its products and service are also well accepted by clients. For additional information please visit: www.recon.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, the effect of novel coronavirus and other health matters on target markets, and other risks contained in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Ms. Liu Jia

Chief Financial Officer

Recon Technology, Ltd

Phone: +86 (10) 8494-5188

Email: info@recon.cn

 

RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)







As of June 30





As of

December 31





As of

December 31







2020





2020





2020







RMB





RMB





U.S. Dollars



ASSETS

























Current assets

























Cash



¥

30,336,504





¥

70,807,497





$

10,839,024



Notes receivable





4,180,885







7,789,997







1,192,472



Trade accounts receivable, net





48,244,015







35,471,068







5,429,817



Trade accounts receivable- related party, net





3,068,920







-







-



Inventories, net





1,985,723







2,117,754







324,180



Other receivables, net





6,350,802







11,004,821







1,684,589



Loans to third parties





3,200,377







950,000







145,423



Purchase advances, net





178,767







82,437







12,619



Contract assets, net





31,537,586







45,621,966







6,983,690



Prepaid expenses





198,294







-







-



Total current assets





129,281,873







173,845,540







26,611,814





























Property and equipment, net





29,756,879







29,078,178







4,451,210



Land use right, net





1,280,648







1,267,028







193,953



Investment in unconsolidated entity





31,541,850







31,290,554







4,789,875



Long-term other receivables, net





3,640







-







-



Operating lease right-of-use assets (including ¥803,503 and ¥508,888 ($88,921) from a related party as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively)





2,549,914







2,070,548







316,954



Total Assets



¥

194,414,804





¥

237,551,848





$

36,363,806





























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















































Current liabilities

























Short-term bank loans



¥

9,520,000





¥

12,020,000





$

1,839,990



Convertible notes payable





-







42,448,810







6,497,951



Trade accounts payable





23,034,347







19,273,046







2,950,267



Other payables





2,609,486







1,563,002







239,260



Other payable- related parties





4,498,318







1,655,668







253,445



Contract liabilities





3,486,033







6,686,592







1,023,566



Accrued payroll and employees' welfare





1,917,635







954,304







146,081



Investment payable





6,400,000







6,400,000







979,695



Taxes payable





1,108,288







1,381,912







211,539



Short-term borrowings





200,000







215,699







33,019



Short-term borrowings - related parties





10,230,746







12,009,174







1,838,333



Long-term borrowings - related party - current portion





847,346







882,900







135,152



Operating lease liabilities - current (including ¥450,728 and ¥461,859 ($70,700) from a related party as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively)





1,328,976







1,333,113







204,069



Total Current Liabilities





65,181,175







106,824,220







16,352,367





























Operating lease liabilities - non-current (including ¥352,775 and ¥119,029 ($18,221) from a related party as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively)





1,210,088







729,909







111,733



Long-term borrowings - related party





7,379,253







6,942,795







1,062,785



Total Liabilities





73,770,516







114,496,924







17,526,885





























Commitments and Contingencies



















































Equity

























Common stock, ($ 0.0925 U.S. dollar par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; 7,202,832 shares and 8,416,721 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively)*





4,577,233







5,312,021







813,150



Additional paid-in capital





282,505,455







295,104,195







45,173,769



Statutory reserve





4,148,929







4,148,929







635,107



Accumulated deficit





(184,027,586)







(192,963,238)







(29,538,302)



Accumulated other comprehensive gain





2,825,731







1,894,365







289,984



Total stockholders' equity





110,029,762







113,496,272







17,373,708



Non-controlling interests





10,614,526







9,558,652







1,463,213



Total equity





120,644,288







123,054,924







18,836,921



Total Liabilities and Equity



¥

194,414,804





¥

237,551,848





$

36,363,806



* Retrospectively restated for effect of stock split on December 27, 2019.

 

RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)







For the six months ended







December 31,







2019





2020





2020







RMB





RMB





USD



Revenues



















Revenues - third party



¥

30,405,153





¥

25,083,622





$

3,839,734



Revenues - related party





-







85,657







13,112



Revenues





30,405,153







25,169,279







3,852,847





























Cost of revenues

























Cost of revenues - third party





18,437,241







18,452,239







2,824,620



Cost of revenues





18,437,241







18,452,239







2,824,620





























Gross profit





11,967,912







6,717,040







1,028,227





























Selling and distribution expenses





2,660,873







2,750,389







421,022



General and administrative expenses





13,366,413







13,009,013







1,991,385



Provision for (net recovery of) doubtful accounts





25,537







(3,697,024)







(565,931)



Research and development expenses





2,895,286







3,756,839







575,087



Operating expenses





18,948,109







15,819,217







2,421,563





























Loss from operations





(6,980,197)







(9,102,177)







(1,393,336)





























Other income (expenses)

























Subsidy income





854,389







222,038







33,989



Interest income





85,745







20,168







3,087



Interest expense





(761,322)







(1,000,182)







(153,105)



Income (loss) from investment in unconsolidated entity





141,288







(251,296)







(38,468)



Foreign exchange transaction gain (loss)





209







(78,784)







(12,060)



Other income (loss)





(60,760)







50,369







7,711



Other income (expense), net





259,549







(1,037,687)







(158,846)



Loss before income tax





(6,720,648)







(10,139,864)







(1,552,182)



Income tax expenses (benefit)





316,799







(98,338)







(15,053)



Net loss





(7,037,447)







(10,041,526)







(1,537,129)





























Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests





(336,250)







(1,105,874)







(169,284)



Net loss attributable to Recon Technology, Ltd



¥

(6,701,197)





¥

(8,935,652)





$

(1,367,845)





























Comprehensive loss

























Net loss





(7,037,447)







(10,041,526)







(1,537,129)



Foreign currency translation adjustment





9,610







(931,366)







(142,571)



Comprehensive loss





(7,027,837)







(10,972,892)







(1,679,700)



Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests





(336,250)







(1,105,874)







(169,284)



Comprehensive loss attributable to Recon Technology, Ltd



¥

(6,691,587)





¥

(9,867,018)





$

(1,510,416)





























Loss per common share - basic and diluted



¥

(1.51)





¥

(1.22)





$

(0.19)



Weighted - average shares -basic and diluted*





4,449,980







7,330,866







7,330,866



* Retrospectively restated for effect of stock split on December 27, 2019.

 

RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)







For the six months ended December 31,







2019





2020





2020







RMB





RMB





U.S. Dollars



Cash flows from operating activities:

























Net loss



¥

(7,037,447)





¥

(10,041,526)





$

(1,537,129)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization





411,592







1,369,590







209,653



Loss from disposal of equipment





3,189







1,095







168



Provision for (net recovery of) doubtful accounts





25,537







(3,697,024)







(565,931)



Provision for slow moving inventories





25,312







423,714







64,861



Amortization of right of use assets





718,000







542,896







83,105



Restricted shares issued for management and employees





4,057,093







3,403,513







521,001



Loss (income) from investment in unconsolidated entity





(141,288)







251,296







38,468



Interest expenses related to convertible notes





-







84,607







12,951



Restricted shares issued for services





33,927







-







-



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























Notes receivable





(986,826)







(3,609,112)







(552,473)



Trade accounts receivable





5,412,201







15,866,295







2,428,770



Trade accounts receivable-related party





-







3,409,912







521,980



Inventories





(551,200)







(765,595)







(117,195)



Other receivable





1,364,500







(4,262,681)







(652,520)



Other receivables-related parties





-







(23,800)







(3,643)



Purchase advance





1,108,902







96,330







14,746



Contract assets





(9,951,981)







(14,262,839)







(2,183,318)



Prepaid expense





116,917







(19,306)







(2,955)



Prepaid expense - related parties





217,600







217,600







33,310



Operating lease liabilities





(610,000)







(539,572)







(82,596)



Trade accounts payable





362,758







(3,761,301)







(575,770)



Other payables





(160,316)







(850,478)







(130,189)



Other payables-related parties





1,790,155







(2,842,651)







(435,145)



Advance from customers





1,904,753







3,200,559







489,933



Accrued payroll and employees' welfare





1,501,406







(963,905)







(147,552)



Accrued expenses





-







(198,483)







(30,383)



Taxes payable





650,855







273,624







41,886



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





265,639







(16,697,242)







(2,555,967)





























Cash flows from investing activities:

























Purchases of property and equipment





(12,967)







(375,569)







(57,491)



Proceeds from disposal of equipment





900







-







-



Repayments from loans to third parties





4,960,000







3,200,377







489,905



Payments made for loans to third parties





-







(950,000)







(145,423)



Payments and prepayments for construction in progress





(1,297,663)







-







-



Net cash provided by investing activities





3,650,270







1,874,808







286,991





























Cash flows from financing activities:

























Proceeds from short-term bank loans





-







3,520,000







538,832



Repayments of short-term bank loans





-







(1,020,000)







(156,139)



Proceeds from short-term borrowings





-







2,460,000







376,570



Repayments of short-term borrowings





(1,081,096)







(2,460,000)







(376,570)



Proceeds from short-term borrowings-related parties





13,115,000







10,100,000







1,546,081



Repayments of short-term borrowings-related parties





(10,195,000)







(8,320,000)







(1,273,604)



Repayments of long-term borrowings-related party





(365,530)







(399,422)







(61,142)



Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of issuance costs





-







9,930,015







1,520,060



Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes





-







42,364,203







6,485,000



Capital contribution by non-controlling shareholders





405,000







50,000







7,654



Net cash provided by financing activities





1,878,374







56,224,796







8,606,742





























Effect of exchange rate fluctuation on cash





9,611







(931,369)







(142,574)





























Net increase in cash





5,803,894







40,470,993







6,195,192



Cash at beginning of period





4,521,325







30,336,504







4,643,832



Cash at end of period



¥

10,325,219





¥

70,807,497





$

10,839,024





























Supplemental cash flow information

























Cash paid during the period for interest



¥

718,201





¥

849,409





$

130,025



Cash received during the period for taxes



¥

(2,002)





¥

(98,338)





$

(15,053)





























Non-cash investing and financing activities

























Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations



¥

1,228,963





¥

63,530





$

9,725



Inventories used as fixed assets



¥

-





¥

302,795





$

46,351



Payable for construction in progress



¥

236,302





¥

-





$

-



Receivable for disposal of property and equipment



¥

5,000





¥

-





$

-



 

