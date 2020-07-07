KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Centers of America ("RCA"), a healthcare network of 11 evidence-based drug and alcohol addiction treatment facilities, announced today new leaders for two preeminent RCA treatment facilities in Earleville, MD and Westminster, MA. Both RCA treatment centers exemplify the company's continued dedication to treating patients with substance use disorders during the COVID-19 crisis -- when these services are needed more than ever.
Michael Ogden MPH, BAP, has been named the new CEO of Recovery Centers of America at Bracebridge Hall in Earleville, Maryland. Ogden has been serving as Interim CEO of Bracebridge Hall since February and, previously, was the Executive Director of the RCA at Devon, PA facility, the largest treatment center in the RCA healthcare network.
Michael has over 30 years of experience in the treatment of patients suffering from substance use disorder ("SUD") including many leadership roles at behavioral health and addiction treatment organizations. Ogden was also a petty officer in the United States Navy where he served as a Drug & Alcohol Counselor. Ogden holds a master's degree in Public Health from Drexel University in Philadelphia and a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Saint Leo College in Tampa. He is the founder of the Schuylkill County Suicide Prevention Task Force and a member of the Pennsylvania Community Providers Legislative Affairs Committee.
"It's been my life's work to help substance use disorder patients achieve recovery. My patients are the greatest people I know and I am proud of all of them. RCA at Bracebridge Hall is an amazing facility with extraordinary programs, a lot of natural beauty, and an incredible staff, said Ogden. "It's really important right now during the pandemic that we help people obtain treatment for the disease of substance use disorder as many, many people are struggling to stay in recovery with the increased social isolation caused by social distancing. At Bracebridge Hall, we provide a successful innovative approach for these patients and for all patients struggling with SUD."
Additionally, today RCA announced that Kat Stevens, LHMC, will be the new CEO of RCA at Westminster.
Stevens has been Executive Director of the Massachusetts facility since 2017. She brings a wealth of both leadership skills and in-depth clinical experience in the SUD field to RCA Westminster. Stevens holds a master's degree in Counseling Psychology from Assumption College with concentrations in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Child & Family Interventions and is a Massachusetts Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC). She has a BS in Psychology, with concentration in Women's Studies from Worcester State University. With over 15 years of experience in the Behavioral Healthcare field, including 12 years of treating substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health disorders, Stevens has provided leadership in multiple modalities of treatment, including acute treatment services, inpatient and residential services, and community-based support professionals.
"I have been in the trenches for a long time with patients who suffer from the disease of substance use disorder. These patients need the very best clinical treatment and they need to be treated with dignity with a full continuum of care and a recovery support network. I am proud to be leading the Westminster facility team in the RCA health network because of our proven record of dedication to providing our patients not only with comprehensive evidence-based treatment but also a culture of caring and an alumni network over 20,000 strong," said Stevens.
Recovery Centers of America at Westminster, located west of Boston, is a state-of-the-art 90-bed substance use disorder facility using a full spectrum of care from acute treatment services (ATS/detox), clinical stabilization services (CSS/inpatient), a range of outpatient services, medication-assisted-treatment, and an alumni network. RCA atWestminster also offers specialized programs for patients who have relapsed, patients with trauma histories, older adults, and First Responders.
Recovery Centers of America at Bracebridge Hall, located in northeastern Maryland, offers drug and alcohol addiction treatment for all ages and also provides specialized treatment for patients who have relapsed and pregnant addicted women. In addition to inpatient and medically monitored detoxification services, RCA at Bracebridge Hall offers a full range of medication-assisted-treatment including methadone, suboxone, and vivitrol for opiates and alcohol.
Recovery Centers of America pioneered the "RCA Model" of treatment in 2016, and, since then the company has helped nearly 40,000 patients suffering from substance use disorder. With its mission to save one million lives, the RCA network is well on its way and committed to reaching this important goal helping the nation battle the addiction epidemic.
Recovery Centers of America (1-800 Recovery) provides comprehensive addiction treatment at seven inpatient facilities in Devon, Pennsylvania; South Amboy and Mays Landing, NJ; Westminster and Danvers, Massachusetts; and Earleville and Waldorf, Maryland. A full spectrum of Outpatient treatment is also provided at many of these facilities and in Voorhees, NJ. RCA also provides Medication-Assisted-Treatment (MAT) at its treatment centers and at standalone facilities in Trenton and Somerdale, NJ and in Lansdowne, PA.
