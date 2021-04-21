SALT LAKE CITY, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recovery Ways has been recognized as a trusted partner with a legacy of providing high-value, high quality, clinical care for over a decade. As a Platinum provider and Center of Excellence with Optum and honored National Provider Partner with Blue Cross/Blue Shield, the bar for quality is high. Our evidence-based programs are delivered across the entire continuum of care to improve and restore quality of life for individuals and their families.
Recovery Ways is pleased to announce the creation of the Recovery Ways Family of Programs. Our mission is to expand access to high quality, high value, superior care.
It is an honor to announce that Omega Recovery, a premier technology addiction and mental health treatment center in Austin, Texas is now part of the Recovery Ways Family of Programs. Dr. Nick Kardaras, the founder of Omega Recovery, will remain CEO and will be working closely with the Recovery Ways clinical team.
Dr. Kardaras is considered a leading expert on young people, gaming, and digital addiction. He is the author of "Glow Kids" (St. Martin's Press, 2016), the seminal book on the clinical, neurological, and sociological aspects of technology addiction (smart phones, video games, social media, etc.).
We are also pleased to report the addition of Breakthrough Recovery Group in Spokane, Washington, a premier provider of evidence-based addiction and mental health outpatient services, Colonial Clinic, a dually licensed outpatient alcohol and drug treatment center in Spokane, Washington and Alpine Recovery, a dual diagnosis program in Arlington, Washington to the Recovery Ways Family of Programs.
Board Member Patrick J. Kennedy, former U.S. Rep. and founder of The Kennedy Forum, added, "Recovery Ways has established itself as one of the nation's leading providers for clinically integrated, evidenced-based treatment for mental health and addiction. These additions, via The Recovery Ways Family of Programs, will save lives by connecting more people to the quality care they need and deserve."
Jaime Vinck, CEO stated, "As a nation, during the past 12 months, we have experienced a dramatic increase in substance use, overdoses, and suicides. The Recovery Ways Family of Programs is committed to doing our part to bring more accessible high quality, high value care to those who struggle."
The Recovery Ways Family of Programs is a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio Company. Based in Chicago and San Francisco, Chicago Pacific Founders ("CPF") is a leading strategic private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies within healthcare services and caring for aging populations. For more information, please contact Jaime Vinck at jvinck@recoveryways.com
