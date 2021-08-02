LEBANON, N.H., August 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
U.S. employers across nearly every industry are facing a common challenge: an unpredictable and hypercompetitive labor market. As hiring professionals continue to grapple with attracting new employees, some worry that their struggles will continue to be exacerbated by factors like extended unemployment benefits and the COVID-19 Delta variant.
To help organizations navigate today's highly unusual labor market, Appcast, a global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, will host a live webinar titled, Recruiting News Alert: What'll happen this fall? During the webinar, Appcast founder and CEO Chris Forman will share new data and provide actionable tips to help talent professionals understand current labor market trends, prepare for fall hiring and improve recruitment outcomes.
Attendees will receive expert insight on:
- How job seeker behavior continues to change as the economy recovers, unemployment benefits change and the Delta variant expands
- Three ways leading recruitment marketers are finding 'seams of efficiency' to drive quality candidates
- A preliminary look forward to 2022's hiring landscape
A live Q&A will follow.
Chris Forman, Founder and CEO, Appcast
With more than 25 years of industry experience and serial entrepreneurship, Chris Forman is a pioneer in the development and deployment of smarter technology tools that have helped thousands of companies recruit and hire millions of job seekers around the globe.
Date: Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
To register for this free event, please visit: https://info.appcast.io/webinar/recruiting-news-alert-whatll-happen-this-fall-website
About Appcast
Appcast is the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's technology and services manage over half a billion dollars in job advertising annually on behalf of more than 1,500 clients. Headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices in Boston, Mass., New Brunswick, Canada and Minsk, Belarus, Appcast is a subsidiary of StepStone, one of the world's largest job classified businesses, and a proud member of the Axel Springer SE family. To learn more, visit https://www.appcast.io/ and follow on Twitter @appcast_io.
