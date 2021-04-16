FREDERICK, Md., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iHire today finalized its acquisition of WorkInSports, a leading employment hub of the sports industry. WorkInSports now officially operates as the 57th industry-focused community in iHire's family of talent brands.
As two key players in the industry-specific recruitment marketplace, iHire and WorkInSports have a strong, long-standing relationship built on mutual respect and a passion for careers. The companies announced their intent to merge on March 22, 2021.
Platform integration is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, but users should not anticipate any disruptions and can continue to sign into their respective accounts as they have always done.
About iHire
iHire is a leading career-oriented platform that powers a family of 57 industry-focused talent networks, including WorkInSports, iHireVeterinary, iHireDental, iHireConstruction, and iHireChefs. For more than 20 years, iHire has combined advanced job matching technology with our expertise in the talent acquisition space to connect job seekers with employers in their desired sector. With an industry-specific, candidate-centric, and data-driven approach to recruitment, iHire helps candidates find meaningful work, and employers find unique, high-quality talent – faster, easier, and more effectively than a general job board. Visit http://www.iHire.com for more information.
About WorkInSports
Since 2000, Phoenix-based WorkInSports has been widely recognized as the #1 source for jobs in the sports industry. With over 8,000 sports employers nationwide actively posting their latest openings, WorkInSports has helped thousands of job seekers follow their passion and discover their dream career in sports. WorkInSports is part of the iHire family of industry-focused talent communities. Visit http://www.WorkInSports.com for more information.
