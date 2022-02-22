NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top global crisis communications agency Red Banyan today announced the hire of Maria Coder as a Senior Account Executive within its New York crisis PR team.
Coder will serve a variety of client accounts by providing creative media strategies, media outreach, content creation, and general account support. The addition of Coder will further cement the agency's standing as a top New York crisis public relations and New York crisis management firm.
She is a former reporter, multimedia news producer, and a seasoned researcher. Additionally, Coder is the author of the book, InvestiDate: How to Investigate Your Date, and has worked as a writer for many well-known online outlets.
"Maria's journalism background, research skills and ability to quickly create compelling content for our diverse clientele make her an asset," said CEO Evan Nierman. "In a short time, she has already proven to be a tremendous resource for the Red Banyan team and our partners."
Maria grew up traveling internationally and is fluent in Spanish. She earned her bachelor's degree in Mass Communication with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism from Emerson College. She also studied Digital Marketing at Cornell University.
"I'm very excited to join this savvy team of strategists and go-getters. Red Banyan has a well-earned reputation for making things happen for its clients, and I am always eager to get things done," Coder said.
Since its launch in late 2010, Red Banyan has continued to grow, establishing itself as one of the leading crisis PR agencies in the United States. Red Banyan provides crisis management, litigation support, media relations and other strategic communications services to a variety of national and global clients.
