Red Clay Consulting, a Gold Level Member of the Oracle Partner Network and a solutions implementer that helps utilities modernize through technology solutions, announces a partnership with the Region of Peel as they integrate their billing system with a Customer Portal to further create simplified engagements with their end-users.
The Region of Peel is a municipality in the Greater Toronto Area. It consists of three municipalities to the west and northwest of the city of Toronto: the cities of Mississauga and Brampton, and the town of Caledon. The Region of Peel provides safe, high-quality drinking water to over 335,000 utility customers throughout Peel every day.
The Region of Peel and Red Clay recently partnered to complete the implementation of Stormwater billing within Oracle Utilities Customer Care & Billing (CC&B) solution for the City of Brampton. The Stormwater billing project has enabled the region to bill and collect revenue for Stormwater services.
The Region of Peel and Red Clay are now joining forces on an implementation that will provide a portal for the region's customers to access billing information, create requests, and make move-in inquiries that will be logged and generate new customer contacts in CC&B.
"Once live, we will provide our customers with simplified self-service capabilities that allow them to self-enroll in our portal, and in turn view financial history, receive online paperless bills, and make customer service inquires," said Peter Parsan, Director of IT Solutions for Service Excellence and Innovation at the Region of Peel. "Red Clay team members have been able to utilize their knowledge of our CC&B environment and industry best practices for a successful project."
To support the CC&B to Customer Portal implementation, Red Clay has developed multiple integrations that streamline system processes, such as enrollments and disenrollment, account extracts, portal bill print extracts, meter read requests, customer inquiries, account history extracts, and online payments.
"We are excited to work alongside the Region of Peel as they continue to optimize their day-to-day business processes and further modernize how their customers interact with the utility," said Paul Marnell, CEO of Red Clay Consulting. "The Customer Self Service integration will allow the Region of Peel's customers to easily make requests and payments through various methods within the portal, further remaining at the forefront of utility innovation to enhance the customer experience."
About Red Clay Consulting
Focused solely on the utility industry Red Clay advises, delivers, and manages technical and business solutions based on their clients' unique needs. Red Clay works hand in hand with Oracle to offer our clients the industry's most comprehensive and flexible software platform. Red Clay's strong partnership with Oracle Utilities provides our clients with innovative and proven solutions. For more information, visit https://redclay.com/.
Brian Lassiter, Red Clay Consulting, 1 678.445.3770 Ext: 333, Brian.lassiter@redclay.com
