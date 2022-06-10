Red Nucleus expands its suite of products/services and geographic footprint by adding a global learning organization with "essential skills" offerings.
YARDLEY, Pa., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Nucleus ("RN"), the premier provider of strategic learning and development, scientific services and advisory, and medical communications solutions exclusively for the life sciences industry, announced that it has acquired Actando SA ("Actando"), a global learning organization that provides technology-enabled learning solutions to life sciences commercial teams that advance critical skills and capabilities across marketing, omnichannel, sales, key account management, and market access. RN is prioritizing the development and launch of a unified, robust "essential skills" training offering, and has brought in Actando to further that ambition.
Actando, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, primarily provides learning services, including online, off-the-shelf, and custom learning programs geared toward global sales and marketing teams, decision-making tools, which assist with territory and regional planning, launch planning and coaching excellence, and resource optimization, which provides insights into optimal allocation of resources across the company's portfolio of products. Actando also offers several software products including (i) PharmAcademy, an LMS-based online learning academy dedicated to the pharmaceutical industry, (ii) an HCP Learning Platform with over 2,000 subscribed healthcare providers, and (iii) ePublisher, a publishing software that creates industry-compliant, interactive, and animated content in 20+ languages. The Actando offering set aligns closely with RN's Learning & Development business unit and RN's product suite.
Melanie Brown, Actando COO, adds, "Our success is built on deep knowledge and experience in life sciences learning and commercial excellence. The global scale and additional areas of expertise in medical communications and scientific advisory services brought to us by Red Nucleus will help us to better serve our growing base of loyal clients."
"The Red Nucleus team is delighted to welcome Actando into the organization. At Red Nucleus, our mission is to be the global life sciences partner trusted to deliver transformative solutions across the product life cycle, and with Actando we are collectively better positioned to do that. Actando brings new products and services with a focus on "essential skills" and strengthens RN's footprint in the European market. We are excited to get to work with integration and begin to cross-sell products and services between Actando and RN clients," said Red Nucleus CEO Ian Kelly.
The transaction closed in May.
