SEATTLE, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Redapt, a technology solutions provider bringing clarity to a dynamic technical environment, has partnered with innovative datacenter provider Switch to streamline the deployment of new infrastructure for enterprise companies.

"Switch is the world leader in providing exascale datacenter ecosystems and edge datacenter designs," said David Cantu, Co-Founder of Redapt. "Not only that, but they're independent and power their locations with one hundred percent renewable energy. They're the perfect fit for a partner of Redapt."

Through the partnership, Redapt's Rack Integration services experts will design, build, and handle the logistics of shipping ready-to-use servers and racks to Switch locations serving various enterprise companies.

About Redapt

Redapt is an end-to-end technology services provider specializing in infrastructure, hardware systems integration, and cloud business solutions. They're a consultant of choice for several of the world's most recognizable brands. Their services are centered on serving the needs and best interests of their customers through flexible, creative, and insightful problem solving.

About Switch

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Switch is built on the intelligent and sustainable growth of the Internet. Its Founder and CEO, Rob Roy, developed more than 700 issued and pending patent claims covering datacenter designs that manifested into their world-renowned datacenters and their technology solution ecosystems.

